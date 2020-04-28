Save your favourite small business by purchasing a voucher for when things go back to normal

Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how people live and do business across the world. While it is inevitable that things will take time to go back to being normal again, Primedia Broadcasting has established a plan to help save the small local businesses.

Primedia Broadcasting has combined its efforts with Dineplan in an aim to help small businesses survive this pandemic by introducing a “Save your Fave” campaign.

This campaign allows people to play a part in keeping their favourite businesses afloat by purchasing a voucher amounting to the service they would like. People can save their faves from shutting down during the lockdown one voucher at the time. The vouchers can be redeemed when the lockdown has been uplifted.

In addition to housing popular content from the stations, 947, 702, Kfm and Cape Talk, Primedia Broadcasting’s commitment is to use its resources during this tough time to provide aid to the people of Johannesburg and South Africa.

Business owners are encouraged register to the Dineplan website and give people an opportunity to be part of the solution during the lockdown period.

Find your favourite small business and buy a voucher so, you can find them waiting for you after the lockdown.

For more information on ‘Save Your Fave’, visit: www.947.co.za; www.702.co.za; www.kfm.co.za; www.capetalk.co.za.

Primedia Broadcasting's press office

Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
About Us | News | Contact
