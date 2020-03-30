Kaya FM bags a record 21 nominations for the 2020 Radio Awards

We are thrilled to announce that we've received 24 nominations for the 2020 Radio Awards, including Station of the Year 2020 - an award that we've been honoured with previously in 2017 and 2019. This year saw a submission of over 2,000 nominations from more than 160 radio stations. The entries were adjudicated by a team of 54 judges and reviewed by BDO South Africa, the newly appointed auditors for the 2020 Radio Awards.
Sumitra Nydoo, whose show My Money and Me has been nominated in the Best Business and Finance Show category.
Now in its 10th year, the prestigious awards recognise and celebrate the most outstanding achievements in South African radio broadcasting. With 22 years of constant dedication to the radio sector, we at Kaya remain committed to shifting the cultural needle and these recognitions are a testament to our quest. “We are extremely blessed to have a team that understands the continent that we are on and the times that we live in,” commented Kaya FM’s MD, Greg Maloka.
We are extremely proud of all the nominated individuals, and we wish them the best of luck for the awards.
Below is a full list of our nominations:
Station of the Year 2020 Best Commercial Station Best Station Imaging Best Business and Finance Show
Kaya Bizz with Gugulethu Mfuphi
My Money and Me with Sumitra Nydoo
Best Commercial Producer
Sthakazelo Dlamini (Saturdays with Jenny)
Best Drama Programme
Kwasuka sukela ekasi
What Is Wrong With Groovin’
Best Field Reporter
Gavin Emmanuel
Best Music Show
The Best T In The City with Tbose
Elite Nites with Kgomotso Meso
Best News and Actuality Show
Today with John Perlman
The Law Report with Michael Motsoeneng-Bill
Breakfast with David
Best News Bulletin Reader
Nosipho Radebe
Puseletso Peters
Tunicia Jegels
Best Podcast
25 Years Of Democracy
Best Promotion and Stunt Event
The BSide
Best Sports Show
The Homestraight
The Drive Thru
Hall of Fame
Neil Johnson
Bright Stars
Christopher Baloyi
Thabang Maluleke
In light of the global Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 Radio Awards gala dinner initially scheduled for 18 April 2020 will be replaced with an online winners’ announcement to be aired via digital channels on Friday, 17 April 2020 at 2pm.
About Kaya FM 95.9

