Kaya FM bags a record 21 nominations for the 2020 Radio Awards

We are thrilled to announce that we've received 24 nominations for the 2020 Radio Awards, including Station of the Year 2020 - an award that we've been honoured with previously in 2017 and 2019. This year saw a submission of over 2,000 nominations from more than 160 radio stations. The entries were adjudicated by a team of 54 judges and reviewed by BDO South Africa, the newly appointed auditors for the 2020 Radio Awards.

Sumitra Nydoo, whose show My Money and Me has been nominated in the Best Business and Finance Show category.

Now in its 10th year, the prestigious awards recognise and celebrate the most outstanding achievements in South African radio broadcasting. With 22 years of constant dedication to the radio sector, we at Kaya remain committed to shifting the cultural needle and these recognitions are a testament to our quest. “We are extremely blessed to have a team that understands the continent that we are on and the times that we live in,” commented Kaya FM’s MD, Greg Maloka.



We are extremely proud of all the nominated individuals, and we wish them the best of luck for the awards.



Below is a full list of our nominations:



Station of the Year 2020

Best Commercial Station

Best Station Imaging

Best Business and Finance Show

Kaya Bizz with Gugulethu Mfuphi



My Money and Me with Sumitra Nydoo

Best Commercial Producer

Sthakazelo Dlamini (Saturdays with Jenny)

Best Drama Programme

Kwasuka sukela ekasi



What Is Wrong With Groovin’

Best Field Reporter

Gavin Emmanuel

Best Music Show

The Best T In The City with Tbose



Elite Nites with Kgomotso Meso

Best News and Actuality Show

Today with John Perlman

The Law Report with Michael Motsoeneng-Bill

Breakfast with David



Best News Bulletin Reader

Nosipho Radebe



Puseletso Peters



Tunicia Jegels

Best Podcast

25 Years Of Democracy

Best Promotion and Stunt Event

The BSide

Best Sports Show

The Homestraight

The Drive Thru



Hall of Fame

Neil Johnson

Bright Stars

Christopher Baloyi



Thabang Maluleke

In light of the global Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 Radio Awards gala dinner initially scheduled for 18 April 2020 will be replaced with an online winners’ announcement to be aired via digital channels on Friday, 17 April 2020 at 2pm.



About Kaya FM 95.9



Kaya FM 95.9 reflects the lives of the predominantly black, urban listener between the ages 25 and 49 living in Gauteng. The station broadcasts both music and talk. Kaya FM 95.9 broadcasts in English on the FM frequency signal 95(Dot)9, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The current listenership stands at 450,000 per average day and 762,000 per average seven days. The music format offers a diverse soulful mix of adult contemporary music to smoother sounds like R&B, world music, soul and jazz. The station was recently named Station of the Year 2019 at the Liberty Radio Awards.



