The 2020 Radio Awards to announce winners digitally

Organisers of the Radio Awards have announced that the gala dinner which was initially scheduled to take place in Sandton on 18 April 2020 has been replaced with an online winners announcement to be aired via digital channels on Friday, 17 April 2020 at 14h00.

Image source: Radio Awards website

The decision has been made in light of the Government's declared state of disaster and the collective national efforts to combat the spread of Coronavirus Covid-19 by prohibiting events where more than 100 people are gathered.



Further information regarding access to the announcement will be shared in due course.



As planned, category finalists will be announced via



Organisers have stated that:

