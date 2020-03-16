Rocket Creative launches informative new website platform

Rocket Creative Design & Display is thrilled to share their next significant evolution with the industry
Managing Director and Head Creative, Richard Nilson elaborates, "To remain at the forefront of product innovation, our range of products grows continuously. Every day we originate and roll out new products across all product categories, which become vital to our clients.
Keeping our customers up to date with these new products is crucial. That is why we have completely redesigned our website. We're acutely aware that time is money, so our new site is designed to be fast and user-friendly.
Our advanced search algorithm can now match any client with the perfect product. We have revamped our categories and made it easier than ever to explore and select our products. Combine all of this with a new and intuitive design, and you will see why we are so excited.
We originate all of our products right here at home in Johannesburg, South Africa, and support the local supplier economy. All original quality product, no import delays, no stock issues, and in any volumes you need for your campaign roll-out or branding exercise.
The crew is thrilled to unveil the new website at www.rocketcreative.co.za, which will aid all product selection and buying online. We would love for you to give it a look and share your thoughts with us."
With a wealth of experience and expertise in the display industry, the team is highly skilled in providing the correct solution for your specific product display requirements. Rocket Creative would appreciate the opportunity to assist you with boosting your brands' visibility.
To get in touch with Rocket Creative, please call their office on 011 262 4698 to arrange a briefing, or you may send email enquiries directly to .
About Rocket Creative: Launched early 1998, Rocket Creative evolved exponentially into an innovative player in the design and display industry. They maintain a core focus on the design and manufacture of unique retail display, brand activation, merchandising and point-of-sale display hardware. They have achieved significant recognition within the industry and are privileged to supply aesthetically unique branding products used to promote and activate virtually every blue-chip brand in the South African and global markets.
Rocket Creative Design & Display offer innovative, trend setting and anti-norm visual display products. These are conceived and originated by fusing our functional enginuity, creativity and inventive spirit with our own very individual approach to fabrication whilst following our ‘ Innovation, Simplified ' creative ethos.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.