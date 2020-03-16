Taste liquidates Domino's Pizza business in South Africa

Taste Holdings has announced that it will voluntarily liquidate Domino's Pizza, following its failure to find a buyer for the pizza chain.



Donald Trung Quoc Don via Wikimedia

The liquidation is expected to affect approximately 770 Domino’s employees and 55 corporate stores have been closed immediately. Franchisees for the 16 franchised outlets will continue trading, with management providing advice and assistance where possible.



The voluntary liquidation will see the company write off shareholder loans to the value of R450m.



sale of Starbucks SA



In line with its revised strategy, Taste says the board engaged with several suitors in order to dispose of the Domino’s business. Domino’s Pizza LLC, the US franchise company, provided financial support and assistance during this period. "Unfortunately, a deal could not be concluded on terms acceptable to all parties and further financial support was not provided by DP. As a result, it was decided to place the respective entities into voluntary liquidation," Taste said in a SENS announcement.



