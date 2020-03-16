CoronavirusSA: Cannabis Expo postpones CT event

The Cannabis Expo Cape Town has been postponed after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster in South Africa in light of the coronavirus or Covid-19. The expo was scheduled to take place from 19 to 22 March 2020; a new date will be announced in due course.

The canna revolution - Q&A with Cannabis Expo director Silas Howarth The Cannabis Expo returns to Cape Town from 19 to 22 March 2020 at GrandWest. We got in touch with expo director Silas Howarth to find out what goes into putting on an event of this nature, shifting stigmas, advice for budding entrepreneurs and CBD trends...

The Cannabis Expo Cape Town postponed. Official statement: https://t.co/aPHenOv3ap pic.twitter.com/jIsgxvKxCq — The Cannabis Expo (@thecannabisexpo) March 16, 2020

az.oc.opxesibannaceht@aidem

“The safety of our exhibitors, staff and visitors to the expo is our absolute priority,” says expo director Silas Howarth. “We respect the government’s decision, putting stringent measures in place to contain the spread of Covid-19, and as such have postponed the Cape Town event.”Held annually in four cities across South Africa, with over 200 exhibitor stands and 10s of 1000s of visitors, The Cannabis Expo is the largest cannabis event on the continent.The Cannabis Expo will evaluate the situation and developments, and will announce a new date for this important industry event in due course. Tickets and delegate passes that have already been purchased from Computicket will be valid for the new date or refunded upon request.For any enquiries please contact the Cannabis Expo’s media team on