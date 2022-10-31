Fedhasa Inland appoints new board to drive 2.0 approach

Fedhasa Inland has appointed its new board at its AGM held recently in the Vaal.

Source: Supplied

Current chairperson Rosemary Anderson updated delegates on the organisation's activities over the past year to keep members informed about legislative and government notices, as well as lobby government directly and in media to create an enabling environment for hospitality to flourish.

Among these were the recent ZEP Webinar and FAQ, the successful setting aside of the extension of Bargaining Council to non-parties and sharing of over 70 statutes and information concerning legislation affecting Fedhasa members.

"We will be building a new resource-based website which will be a rich platform for members to source templates, resources and collaborate virtually with their industry peers through interactive forums. We will also reengage in person through in-person networking and engagements – we are a social industry after all," said Anderson.

Lastly, the organisation has set its sights on establishing a basket of benefits such that the savings achieved through these outweigh the fees members pay to be part of Fedhasa. A deal for hospitality businesses with a third party was currently being finalised and details would be announced soon, she added.

During the event, Fedhasa Inland members elected their board which comprises:

Hotels segment:

• Ross Phinn, City Lodge Hotel Group

• Dave Milne, Peermont Global

Small accommodation segment :

• Gavin Ferreira, Kruger Shalati

• Gustav Pieterse, The Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa

• Pieter van Rooyen, Bon Hotels Bloemfontein

Restaurant and catering segment:

• Monwabisi Thethe, Brand Contact

• Rosemary Anderson, Stonehaven on Vaal

Trusted partner segment:

• Bruce Mckay, Tuscan Hospitality

"We will appoint a chair and vice chair during our first board meeting, as well as define the sub-committees who will be taking FEDHASA 2.0 forward in the inland region and build on the excellent work that has been done in the past year to enhance the relevance of FEDHASA to South Africa’s hospitality sector," Anderson concluded.