    Latest staff appointments at City Lodge Hotel Group

    28 Oct 2022
    Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
    City Lodge Hotel Group is pleased to share news of the following staff appointments and movements:
    Colleen Goodman
    Colleen Goodman
    Lischen Gurovich
    Lischen Gurovich
    Sinenhlanhla 'Sneh' Maphumulo
    Sinenhlanhla 'Sneh' Maphumulo
    Devandra Narismulu
    Devandra Narismulu

    Colleen Goodman has been appointed Group marketing manager, a new position created to boost the Group’s post-pandemic marketing activities under the leadership of Zuki Jantjies, divisional director of Sales and Marketing. She was most recently head of Marketing for LG Electronics South Africa, and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

    Lischen Gurovich has been promoted to Group human resources manager from her position as Group talent manager. She will be retaining her current portfolio plus assuming oversight and responsibility for the group learning and development function ably assisted by Sneh Maphumulo as well as be involved in various other HR areas of endeavour.

    Sinenhlanhla “Sneh” Maphumulo has been promoted to Group skills development facilitator. She has been with the Human Resources division since 2016 and her enhanced skills, knowledge and capacity in the learning and development environment position her well to take on her new and broader responsibilities.

    Devandra Narismulu was appointed executive chef at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport, heading up the revamped kitchen and newly extended buffet restaurant offering to complement the a la carte menu. He is the second executive chef that City Lodge Hotel Group has appointed, as the group’s food and beverage offering grows in leaps and bounds.

    Liz Clarke
    Liz Clarke
    Claudelia Sewbaran
    Claudelia Sewbaran
    Mandy Gunpath
    Mandy Gunpath
    Ross Thompson
    Ross Thompson

    Liz Clarke has been appointed general manager of City Lodge Hotel Waterfall City from her previous post as general manager of City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Morningside.

    Claudelia Sewbaran has been promoted to senior procurement officer from her role as Procurement officer.

    Mandy Gunpath has been promoted to general manager of City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Morningside. She was previously assistant general manager of City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport and acting general manager at City Lodge Hotel Lynnwood.

    Ross Thompson has taken up the position of general manager of Road Lodge Sandton. He was previously general manager of Road Lodge Cape Town International Airport.

    City Lodge Hotel
    The City Lodge Hotel Group's brands - the Fairview Hotel, Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodge and Road Lodge, provide quality accommodation for business and leisure travellers. The group focuses on providing service excellence, convenience and consistency across all of its well established brands
