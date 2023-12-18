Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsPareto LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Retail & Hospitality Property Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Pareto Limited unveils Pavilion Rooftop Eatery

    Issued by Pareto Limited
    18 Dec 2023
    18 Dec 2023
    Pareto Limited, the proud owner of Pavilion Shopping Centre in KZN, announced the official launch of the Pavilion Rooftop Eatery on 14 December. This exciting development signals a transformative moment for Pavilion Shopping Centre, as we introduce a dynamic space dedicated to contemporary eateries and captivating outdoor landscapes.
    Pareto Limited unveils Pavilion Rooftop Eatery

    In our commitment to creating an innovative and inviting destination, Pareto Limited has strategically relocated select retailers from the rooftop retail boxes to various locations within the mall. This move not only optimises the mall's overall layout but also opens up prime space on the rooftop, providing a fresh canvas for the design and construction of modern eateries.

    The Pavilion Rooftop Eatery is envisioned as a multifaceted space, catering to a diverse audience. On the west side of the main dome, families can enjoy a range of family-friendly and lifestyle offerings, while the east side will host semi fine-dining options tailored to young adults and older patrons. This intentional division ensures a comprehensive and appealing array of culinary experiences for all visitors. By combining contemporary design elements with dynamic outdoor landscapes, the centre will create an iconic lifestyle destination within the area.

    Recognising the heightened competition in the retail industry, the Pavilion Rooftop Eatery stands as a strategic response to evolving consumer preferences. Pareto Limited aims to set a new standard for elevated dining and leisure experiences, reinforcing Pavilion shopping Centre’s position as a premier shopping and lifestyle destination.

    Pareto Limited unveils Pavilion Rooftop Eatery

    About Pareto Limited

    Pareto Limited is a leading real estate development and management company, dedicated to creating exceptional and transformative retail experiences. As the proud owner of Pavilion Mall, Pareto Limited continues to innovate and elevate the standards of contemporary urban living.

    Read more: Pavilion Shopping Centre, Pareto Limited
    NextOptions


    Pareto Limited
    Our extensive property portfolio and broad national footprint boast more than clever investments in some of Africa's most prime locations - they're the heart and soul of communities, beacons of local economy, and thoughtful spaces where individuals enjoy meaningful experiences that extend beyond traditional shopping and predictable hotel lay-overs.

    Related

    Reviving Johannesburg's inner city: A resurgence of history and hope
    Pareto LimitedReviving Johannesburg's inner city: A resurgence of history and hope
    Sandton City celebrates 50 remarkable years: A journey of resilience, innovation, and collaboration
    Pareto LimitedSandton City celebrates 50 remarkable years: A journey of resilience, innovation, and collaboration
    Department of Home Affairs is open to service the needs of Tshwane at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre
    Pareto LimitedDepartment of Home Affairs is open to service the needs of Tshwane at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre
    14 SMEs unlock more than R86m in Property Point, Pareto programme
    14 SMEs unlock more than R86m in Property Point, Pareto programme
    16 Nov 2022
    Pareto's GCEO becomes the president of SAPOA
    Pareto LimitedPareto's GCEO becomes the president of SAPOA
    TriStar Construction's Saxon Square brings luxury living within reach
    Pareto LimitedTriStar Construction's Saxon Square brings luxury living within reach
    SAReit, Property Point partner to support SMMEs
    SAReit, Property Point partner to support SMMEs
    12 May 2021
    World renowned visual artist Dr Esther Mahlangu brings her artistic flair to a revamped Southgate Mall food court
    Pareto LimitedWorld renowned visual artist Dr Esther Mahlangu brings her artistic flair to a revamped Southgate Mall food court
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz