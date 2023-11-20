Daily Maverick launches A-Z Career Guide

A free online portal covering careers from A-Z including the steps needed for your chosen career path.

Next to rolling blackouts, the youth unemployment crisis in South Africa is arguably the most critical challenge our country faces. The third Statistics SA quarterly labour survey of 2023 recorded a youth unemployment rate of 43,4%. The total number of unemployed youth (15 to 34 years) is 4,6 million.

Tackling youth unemployment requires more than reducing the unemployment rate; it necessitates aligning job opportunities with career aspirations and eliminating barriers to the transition between education and employment. These elements are crucial to realising the demographic dividend and maximising the role of youth in steering South Africa's developmental future.

In an attempt to be part of the solution, we at Daily Maverick have chosen learning and job creation as one of our key editorial areas of focus.

We all know that finding a job is tough. Finding work that you love is even tougher. Here at Daily Maverick we are acutely aware of how difficult it is for young people to figure out what career paths fit their talents, interests and personalities.

We also know that there are so many mind-boggling work opportunities out there that knowing what training courses, learnerships or degrees to choose, can be a nightmare. We have all been there.

Heather Robertson, editor of DM168 says: “To help young people on their journey to finding their dream jobs, we published an A to Z Career Guide, including the practical, creative and professional sectors in the June 24 edition of our weekly newspaper, DM168. This guide also informed high school students of the courses they need to choose in Grade 9 and the grades they need to get for APS scores to be accepted into their chosen career paths. In addition, we interviewed and profiled people working in these various careers so that young people can get to know what the actual reality of the jobs entails.”

This entire database has now been converted into an online portal for anyone to access, anytime and free of charge.

Robertson says: “Thanks to the brilliance of our talented young deputy audience development manager, Sahra Heuwel, I am thrilled to announce that all this information has been made easily accessible on our website to anyone.”

The guide offers a one-stop destination for individuals seeking in-depth information about their desired careers. Whether you're exploring career options, planning your educational journey, or contemplating a career switch, this guide provides the essential steps and resources needed for informed decision-making.

Key features include:

Comprehensive coverage: The A-Z Career Guide includes a vast range of professions, ensuring that users have access to information about various career options, industries, and specialisations.