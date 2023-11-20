Industries

    Check Point and Netcampus tackle unemployment through cybersecurity training

    20 Nov 2023
    20 Nov 2023
    Cybersecurity solutions leaders Check Point Software Technologies has joined forces with Netcampus Group, a top-tier South African ICT training organisation. The partnership aims to bolster the Kagisano skills programme by providing essential cybersecurity training to young graduates.
    Check Point and Netcampus tackle unemployment through cybersecurity training

    The Kagisano programme, aptly named ‘building together’, is a public/private sector initiative that plans to equip 2,000 graduates over the next two years with the “skills of now”. These include cybersecurity, data science, cloud, and artificial Intelligence, among others.

    This strategic selection of skill sets is designed to address unemployment issues and stimulate inclusive economic growth.

    #CybersecurityMonth: EMEA faces surge of DDoS attacks in H1 2023
    #CybersecurityMonth: EMEA faces surge of DDoS attacks in H1 2023

      29 Oct 2023

    “By equipping young South Africans with these critical skills, we can unlock their potential, foster entrepreneurship and enhance their employability in a technology driven market,” says Tebogo Makgatho, Netcampus CEO.

    “Check Point with their Internationally accredited curriculum in cybersecurity ranging from vulnerability, penetration testing, hacking, networking, and cloud security will create quality cybersecurity graduates. These individuals are expected to address the huge demand from large corporates looking to generate trustworthy and secure decision-making insights and to engage with customers and protect their organizations from cyber threats,” she adds.

    A need for cybersecurity skills

    Pankaj Bhula, EMEA regional director for Africa at Check Point Software, emphasises the dire need for skilled cybersecurity professionals.

    "With only 10,000 qualified cybersecurity experts across a continent of 1.2 billion, Africa's vulnerability to cyber threats is starkly evident. Our partnership with Netcampus is a step toward mitigating this risk and strengthening Africa's digital defenses."

    Check Point Software's 2023 mid-year Security Report underscores the urgency of the situation, with an 8% increase in global cyberattacks and numerous organisations falling prey to ransomware, highlighting the critical role of cybersecurity expertise.

    In the face of this global challenge, Check Point Software's commitment to cybersecurity education is demonstrated through initiatives like this partnership, aimed at building a robust workforce capable of defending against sophisticated cyber threats.

    A more secure digital future

    “We are enthusiastic about our partnership with Check Point Software," said a spokesperson from Netcampus.

    "It's a significant move towards realizing our vision of leading the ICT Training industry by not just imparting education but also creating a pathway to internships and employment for thousands of aspiring professionals."

    By focusing on education and offering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, Check Point Software and Netcampus are actively contributing to a more secure digital landscape for businesses and individuals alike.

