#OnTheBigScreen: Looking at what's to come in June

From rip-roaring Dinos to the rousing nostalgia of Elvis and the reappearance of Buzz Lightyear, there is some great big screen entertainment lined up for film buffs in June.



Jurassic Park Dominion



From Jurassic World architect and writer-director-producer Colin Trevorrow, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time in Jurassic Park Dominion, unleashed in cinemas from 10 June. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in a bold, timely and breath-taking new adventure that spans the globe.







Propelling the more than $5bn franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects, dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.



Producer/writer/director Colin Trevorrow talks about Jurassic World Dominion



Lightyear



From 17 June the animated adventure Lightyear explores the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. Co-written and directed by Angus MacLane, it stars Chris Evans as the voice of the title character, with Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in supporting roles.







As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.



Last Seen Alive



The action-thriller Last Seen Alive releases on 17 June and features Gerard Butler as a man whose desperate search for his wife who suddenly vanished at a gas station leads him down a dark path that forces him to run from authorities and take the law into his own hands.







Determined to do whatever it takes to safely retrieve his wife, Will pursues his own leads, leading him to uncover the town’s seedy criminal underbelly. The film is directed by Brian Goodman and also features Jaimie Alexander as the wife who disappeared mysteriously.



First Love



Releasing on 24 June, First Love is a romantic drama from writer/director A.J. Edwards, offering a poignant look at a young man’s difficult entry into adulthood. It follows the After franchise’s Fiennes Tiffin as a senior in high school who experiences the highs and lows of his first love with Ann (The Walking Dead’s Sydney Park).







At the same time, Jim’s parents, played by Cannes Best Actress winner Kruger and Donovan, are dealing with the familial fallout spurred by the financial crisis of 2008.





Elvis



From 24 June Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austen Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.







Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). Directed by Baz Luhrmann from a script he co-wrote with Sam Bromell, Jeremy Doner, and Craig Pearce.



