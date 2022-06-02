Industries

    Stadio hosts first-ever Comic Con Africa Sew-A-Thon

    2 Jun 2022
    The Stadio School of Fashion is hosting the first ever Comic Con Africa Sew-A-Thon.
    Image supplied: Stadio School of Fashion will be hosting the first ever Comic Con Africa Sew-A-Thon
    Image supplied: Stadio School of Fashion will be hosting the first ever Comic Con Africa Sew-A-Thon

    Leading up to International Sewing Day on 13 June, this event promises fun and nail-biting rivalry. This one-of-a-kind new challenge will put the creative and technical know-how of local sewists, fashion designers and costume makers of all levels to the test as they race to finish up their partly-prepared superhero costume pieces in just eight hours.

    To stand a winning chance contestants must use at least 90% of the materials provided to them, which are in the Comic Con colours of black, blue, red, yellow and orange. Five esteemed judges from the fashion industry will score each contestant, including Stadio’s Patrick Brill and Terese Potgieter.

    Image supplied: Carla Massmann, show director of Comic Con Africa
    Comic Con Africa: Making brand connections

    By 1 day ago


    Everyone is welcome to attend the Sew-a-Thon event or watch the live broadcast on YouTube.

    As a senior lecturer at Stadio School of Fashion and chief developer of the school’s Pattern Design and Garment Construction programme, Brill will be grading contestants against three key criteria.

    “Cosplay is a cornerstone of Comic Con Africa so I will be looking for a cohesive and innovative approach that clearly characterises this persona. I also want to see how contestants interpret the technical complexity of their garment to ensure all aspects are accurately represented,” he said.

    Comic Con Africa announces StreamerCon
    Comic Con Africa announces StreamerCon

    30 Mar 2022


    For Potgieter, a fashion designer and Stadio School of Fashion’s discipline leader for design, carefully selecting elements that work well together is key. “When I look at a design, the main thing I always ask is if all the elements in the garment, including the texture, colour, shape, and design details relate to each other, and no one element seems un-considered,” she explained.

    The Sew-A-Thon will take place on 11 June from 9am to 6pm at the Stadio School of Fashion in Johannesburg. For more information, go here.
    pop culture, Comic Con Africa, Stadio School of Fashion, cosplay

