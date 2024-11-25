Stadio School of Fashion brings sustainable style to Mall of Africa

Stadio School of Fashion once again brings the catwalk to Mall of Africa in Midrand for its annual student fashion show.

Image supplied

Maryne Steenekamp, head of Stadio School of Fashion, says the Stadio Fashion Show is a celebration of creativity, dedication, and the future of fashion.

“Our annual showcase is always a showstopper that shines a spotlight on the creativity and talent of our fashion students,” she says.

“We’re enormously proud of our students and their work, and this is an opportunity for us to display their talents to the South African public.”

Stadio’s fashion design students have recently been in the limelight, with Lente Lubbinge having won the 2024 SA Fashion Week Student Competition – a platforms for emerging fashion designers in South Africa.

“This year’s themes reflect an exciting array of concepts that are innovative but also deeply connected to the current socio-environmental landscape. These include a nature-inspired collection by our Higher Certificate students called, ‘Grow’, to the ‘Future utility-theme’, by our first-year BA students - envision a future post-catastrophe – to Open ranges by our third-year BA students.”

Leading the SA fashion industry forward

This year, the Stadio School of Fashion is proud to have partnered with amongst others Proudly South African and Levi’s Africa.

Sandeep Sokhanda, country manager for Levi’s Africa, says he applauds all the students on the diligent work they’ve put into their year-end showcase, and looks forward to witnessing their growth.

“Through partnerships with our sustainability partner, Clothes to Good, we strive to intentionally push the needle when it comes to putting sustainability in the forefront of our communities. Our partnership with the Stadio team is no different,” he says.

“Investing in the future of South Africa’s creative industry in meaningful, impactful ways is something which we are passionate about. Seeing the students’ impeccable garments which were crafted using upcycled denim further cements the brand’s sustainability message.”

“We hope the Stadio Fashion Show will not only entertain and inspire people who attend, but that we’ll attract the attention of prospective fashion students,” says Steenekamp.

Tickets will be available from the Stadio Randburg and Hatfield campuses from Monday, 25 November 2024.

Taking place on 30 November, the event comprises two showcases, one at 6:30PM and the other at 8:30PM (entrance 24).