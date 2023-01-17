MusicExchange: Dukes of Note return with a twist

The band consists of singer and guitarist Nick Knightshade, bassist Andy Abels, and drummer Matthew Cox.
The band has new music out, a wonderful take on a classic Hit the Road Jack.
I chatted to Knightshade ahead of their show in Cape Town on 29 Jan with Matthew Mole and Will Linley…
I wear many hats; Guitar teacher, voice actor, singer, guitarist, artist, writer, producer, and performer.
Music has always been a bit of a mystery for me. The more I discover, the closer I feel to unlocking the mystery - only to find yet another rabbit hole to go down.
A whole lot of fun and imagination.
You need to dare to dream, and then dream some more.
What other people think of you.
There is literally nothing left to do.
Danny Elfman
All I really need is a quiet room
On stage, singing my heart out.
Voodoo - it was written for the purpose of breaking the disconnect
between the band on stage and the audience watching us. Let the fun begin.
It takes a certain kind of skill to burp off-mic between singing your lyrics - don’t drink fizzy drinks.
Hard-working individuals with real creative talent and the drive to make their ideas come to life.
Jack Sparrow, or as most call him, Johnny Depp.
My parents - they’re an awesome team and I mean, I wouldn’t be anything without them - literally.
My laptop - it’s got all my creative projects on it! Boring, but true…
I’ll have a shaken margarita and a gold tequila on the side.
Download Festival with all the alternative greats.
My full name is Nicholas, you can guess the possibilities.
Honestly, I don’t know, it’s the area of my life that fulfils me the most and brings me the most joy.
Outgoing, charismatic, loyal, understanding & maybe a little stubborn sometimes…
Start Wearing Purple - Gogol Bordello
The Wine Song - The Cat Empire
Hell - The Squirrel Nut Zippers
Survival - Muse
Pink Elephants on Parade - Circus Contraption
And any Dukes of Note Music
The Nightmare Before Christmas.
The Night Circus.
Bat Country - Avenged Sevenfold. It was the first song of theirs I heard and it just had a good mix of all the elements I didn’t know would inspire my teenage spirit to want to play the guitar and be in a band.
My heart is reserved, if that is what you are asking?
Coffee.
Building the balanced life I want to live and never giving up on my dreams
Depends on how often we get load shedding
Never having enough time to spend with friends and family, as well as not being able to complete all my projects and make my ideas come to life.
Switching off after a long day of melting tasks and being able to sink into the chill zone with my partner.
Give 100%.
Frugality - finding value in the little things in life
The journey of discovering my creative abilities and chasing the knowledge to be able to bridge the gap between the imagined and the real.
Funny you ask, I was contacted today and asked if Dukes of Note would team up with Noon Gun Brewery to help raise funds to donate and rebuild some of the Muzenberg beach huts.
They are in danger of being demolished and have been recognised as a valuable historic and iconic attraction for the area.
So, come join us on 10 February as we’ll be helping raise funds to contribute at The Noon Gun Tap Room in Muizenberg. I would love to work with more charities so looking forward to arranging more fundraisers for good causes in the future.
More people would work harder to achieve consonant harmony in the dissonant
the cacophony of the world.