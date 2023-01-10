MusicExchange: Alice Gillham calls to home

This musical will bewitch you with its spectacular music and move you to feel joy, heartbreak and compassion as it celebrates love, the triumph of hope and the invincible strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
Bookings are now open for Cape Town season before going international.
The show will be open for one week only at Artscape Theatre Centre for five shows from 15-19 February.
I am described as a composer, writer, lyricist, arranger, orchestrator and studio producer. My company produces and develops musicals and large-scale studio/live productions.
I’ve had the privilege of writing everything from country music to heavy metal to modern ‘classical music’! But, simply, I’m a musical storyteller.
Music is a part of everything in my life. It is the current that keeps me afloat, the air that keeps me alive and the compass that leads me into the future.
Being human. In all its messy emotional magnificence.
My great-grandmother always said: “just keep moving forwards!”
Many, many complicated things… for most people fame is about recognition, respect, applause, and celebrity. I have always shied away from it. It can also be about letting the world in, about giving others a little part of you and hoping that they will be kind. I find that hard.
{{biziocn}} Retirement will happen when…
Hopefully never.
Single-use plastic, animals performing in circuses, hunting for pleasure and fake news.
Queen in the morning, Ennio Morricone in the afternoon and Bob Marley after the midnight hour.
I go into nature – the desert, I particularly love open skies and wide landscapes that have a special silence and that simultaneously fill the world with their own unique sounds.
Writing and creating something that leaves me behind and finds its own path, its own truth through the talents and experience of others. Working with singers, working with directors with musicians. I’m going to stop now, or this list is going to get very long. Basically, I love my job.
All the people who put their hearts on the line and write music and poetry and stories and then put them out there for others to experience! They are super brave as far as I am concerned.
Dvořák and Issey Miyake
Jane Goodall. One of the most important things we are only just beginning to truly learn is that many animals have complex emotions and are much smarter than we ever gave them credence for.
My beautiful old grand piano that treats me kindly and with infinite patience.
A good South African Red wine…
I’m very introverted, so don’t like to stand out…
Shy.
That is a totally inconceivable possibility!
Curious, independent, loyal, funny, perfectionist
The Forsyte Saga (for research for upcoming work)
The Witcher (I mean really, who wouldn’t)
Borgen (difficult enough to find strong female role models!)
The Godfather is tied with The Lord of the Rings.
Assassin’s Apprentice by Robin Hobb
River by Joni Mitchell
When we know each other better I will share that with you.
Anyway
Scottish Hebrides
Learning to trust myself.
Lack of time.
All my fears are equally, terrifyingly big.
A very tall tree. A good cup of coffee. Dappled shade.
…run like hell
Focus and then focus and then focus some more and don’t give up. Ever. Under any circumstances. And then focus.
They’re all wonderful! Most recent: A working tour of the theatres of Europe with our publisher.
I support young talented artists both personally and through the Africa Voices Trust.
An unpolluted and peaceful world for everyone.
