Ackermans brings international kidswear brands to SA market

South African value retailer Ackermans has introduced two international brands, Lilly + Sid and Turtledove London, to its kidswear range in select Ackermans stores.

Turtledove London. Source: Supplied

Pepkor-owned Ackermans notes that globally, consumers are calling for the fashion industry to prioritise mindful sustainability and an ethical agenda. In a bid to contribute towards this movement, the new brands were selected as they offer affordable premium organic cotton garments that "put people and planet first".

Merlin Norman, marketing chief executive at Ackermans, says, "As the largest value retailer in South Africa, we have a responsibility to offer our consumers a more sustainable option."

Lilly + Sid. Source: Supplied

Lilly + Sid is an LBP (Loved By Parents) award-winning brand, a trusted global parenting award programme. The brand is said to offer timeless, colourful designs that are made from premium, 100% organic cotton fabrics designed to be re-loved for many years. Norman adds, "We want people to be able to purchase these clothes with the idea of contributing to the circular economy, by passing them on to friends and family once their little ones outgrow them."

Lilly + Sid is also dedicated to taking little ones on magical learning journeys via its site, which offers educational TV shows, free colouring-in downloads, 'spot the difference' and other highlights for parents seeking activities for their kids. This dedication to families and to fostering fun is additionally what attracted Ackermans to the brand.

Turtledove London celebrates gender-neutral clothes made from 100% premium organic cotton with Azo-free dyestuffs.

Norman says, “We love Turtledove for its gorgeous unisex clothes that are classic/timeless and designed as antidotes to fast fashion and fast living. Similar to Lilly + Sid, these items are made to last and be re-loved."

She adds, “We know that baby and kids’ clothes especially are often passed down, contributing to a circular economy we are proud to be part of. By bringing Lilly + Sid and Turtledove London to South Africa, we are investing in two beautiful, premium organic cotton brands that offer clothes that are softer and kinder to the skin and the environment too.

We hope to see these clothes enjoyed by generations of South African children for many years to come.”

The brands will be exclusively available in selected stores and online via Ackermans Click&Collect, under the ‘Baby’ and ‘Kids’ tab on the Ackermans website.