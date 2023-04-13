Industries

Africa


Edgars owner Retailability acquires kids clothing brand Keedo

13 Apr 2023
Durban-based retail group Retailability has acquired South African children's clothing brand Keedo from Cape Union Mart Group.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Keedo joins Retailability's stable of brands that includes Legit, Swagga, Beaver Canoe, Style and most recently Edgars, which it acquired in 2020. It operates over 580 stores across Southern Africa in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Keedo was founded in 1993 by Nelia Annandale, the creative force behind the brand who was inspired by her twins to develop a product that would “serve the children of the world”.

The Cape Union Mart Group later acquired Keedo in 2016, but at the time it was said that while the kidswear retailer would be wholly owned by Cape Union Mart Group, it would continue to operate independently under the stewardship of Annandale.

Today, Keedo is available online and in 20 stores across Gauteng, Polokwane, Nelspruit, KwaZulu-Natal, East London and Cape Town.

Cape Union Mart Group launches design studio to drive localisation
Cape Union Mart Group launches design studio to drive localisation

By 7 Oct 2022

Building local brands

“Keedo is a wonderful fit for our portfolio,” said Norman Drieselmann, chief executive officer of Retailability, “I am truly excited to welcome this great South African brand into our group. Our core focus is on creating good value for our fashion-conscious customers without compromising on quality, and this acquisition allows us to deliver on that intent.”

“The acquisition of Keedo reinforces our strategy of supporting and building local brands. We continue to strive to serve all South Africans with affordable good quality fashion,” added Drieselmann.

Instinct founder relaunches iconic surf brand in South Africa
Instinct founder relaunches iconic surf brand in South Africa

1 day ago

Commenting on future plans for the brand, Drieselmann said, “We have a specific methodology that has worked well for us in turning brands around in the past; we will apply this to Keedo. Watch this space!”

Founded in 1984, Retailability had flown under the retail radar somewhat until it acquired Edgars in 2020, and the company has continued to look for opportunities for brand expansion. “We remain optimistic about retail in Africa and this investment is another sign of that mindset,” Drieselmann said.

Read more: fashion design, clothing retail, Keedo, kidswear, Cape Union Mart Group, Nelia Annandale, fashion retail, Retailability

