    Kelso expands footprint with standalone store opening in Mthatha

    15 Nov 2024
    15 Nov 2024
    Kelso steps into the spotlight with a standalone store opening in Mthatha on 27 November 2024.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Kelso has been an Edgars Fashion brand since the early 90’s and continues to be popular for those women seeking fashion at affordable prices.

    The brand has always offered a diverse range that included casual wear, formal attire, footwear and accessories. The offerings are designed with the local customer in mind, maintaining the trendy colours and stylish designs that appeal to the fashion-conscious consumer.

    “We have been amazed by the strong uptake of our Kelso brand by South Africans across the country,” comments Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability, “that is why strategically we need to broaden access of this fashion brand by opening in new markets.”

    “We believe the best way to bring Kelso to more customers is for Retailability to open a standalone Kelso store. The first store will open in Mthatha Circus Triangle on 27 November 2024 and the second will be in Galliera Mall, Durban” says Drieselmann.

    “The extensive range of ladies apparel, footwear and accessories on offer at the Kelso store will deliver the cornerstones of quality, fashion and price that the South African market has been looking for, but in a highly tailored in store experience” comments Drieselmann.

    Over the years, Kelso has managed to evolve, constantly updating its offerings to stay relevant and to maintain its appeal to consumer preferences.

    In the face of economic fluctuations and changing consumer behaviour the brand has worked hard to innovate. This new standalone concept will enhance the customers omnichannel shopping experience.

    “We are looking forward to the opening of the new store,” says Craig Charter, property development executive for Retailability, “and we hope that this leads to further opportunities in similar environments. The stand-alone store gives us a degree of flexibility in placing suitable merchandise, targeted at the relevant audience in the most appropriate node.”

    “The expansion will help penetrate the smaller shopping centres or strip malls, that can accommodate stores that are from 250-350m2,” adds Charter.

    Kelso will remain a part of the Edgars brand portfolio; however, the intention is to expand the Kelso reach to meet the growing demand for accessible fashion.

