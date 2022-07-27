Tropika Island of Treasure selects 18 locals for competition

People all over South Africa have auditioned for a coveted spot to compete against a line-up of much-loved celebrity all-stars from the previous nine seasons of Tropika Island of Treasure.

Image supplied: The Tropika Island Treasure competitors have been chosen

The show has returned for its tenth season with 18 locals who have been selected to participate in the competition alongside the celebrity all-star cast.

Launched in 2008, Tropika Island of Treasure has been growing in popularity as the hit reality show has taken audiences on island adventures all the way from the Maldives to Zanzibar. As the first phase of the Tropika Island of Treasure's tenth anniversary has drawn to a close, many shoppers and Tropika enthusiasts have walked away with incredible exciting prizes.

As the countdown for the launch of the new season begins, audiences can look forward to seeing participants chosen from across the country battling it out for their spot on the island and the favour of the celebrity All-stars.

The 18 will compete for a spot to join the celebrity all-stars on a yet-to-be-revealed island paradise for a chance to win the grand prize. “Tropika Island of Treasure All-Stars will be the most memorable, influential, and smoothest season yet,” promises Miantha Roux, Clover Beverages marketing manager.

Get ready to see every day Tropika consumers partnered up with your favourite celebrity all-stars compete in a series of stimulating challenges that will test their strength, strategic skills, and willpower as they fight to stay on the island and win a cool and share of R1m.