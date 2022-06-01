USA for Africa at Fame Week Africa

Fame Week Africa, headlined by MIP Africa and Muziki Africa, is set to welcome the United States of America as its first guest country at the 2022 event, taking place from 24 to 26 August in the host city of Cape Town.

The United States of America is at the epicentre of the music, film, television, animation and media industries with some of the largest publishing houses, biggest music companies, most prolific television and film studios and globally influential media houses in the world.This important partnership is two-fold: firstly, to provide marketing support to USA film, television, animation media, entertainment, music, and tech companies with an eye on Africa and seeking measurable results in the form of high-level connections with key-players driving the continent's fast-developing digital ecosphere.Secondly, Fame Week Africa aims to promote new and significant steps in driving investment in Africa, strengthening the region’s dynamic economies and creating lucrative opportunities between US and African businesses.Africa is fast becoming a top global location for US companies, with the continent viewed as a go-to location with a robust and talented industry. US broadcasters Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus have already invested over $65m into the African content industry. A developing platform for film and TV creatives, US talent who are lending support to African film creators and promoting film in Africa include Tyler Perry, Viola Davis, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Denzel Washington.Fame Week Africa event director, Judy Goddard says: “We are delighted to collaborate with the United States of America. This will bring together film mastery, business acumen and academic leadership to Fame Week Africa, the location to ruminate, discuss and explore new opportunities between the continents.”Plans are underway to invite key USA talent, influential streamers and independent music producers to the opening conference tentatively titled 'Hollywood is ready for Africa'. Moderated by a leading media mover and shaker, this segment will feature a spotlight on US films produced in Africa. This will be supported with private tours for major USA production and studio heads who will be invited to view Cape Town's cutting-edge film, music, and television studio facilities as well as the city's diverse landscapes and world-class infrastructure.The consul general for the US consulate in Cape Town, Todd P. Haskell notes: “The ties between the United States and the African continent are strong especially within the creative industries – such as arts, music, animation, film, and entertainment. From the African rhythms and beats that helped develop jazz to the African sculptures and weavers who influenced American artists in the 19th and 20th centuries, and the current collaborations we see in film and music, the United States recognises and celebrates the African continent for the creative energy it has bestowed on the world. I am excited that the United States will be the guest country at the inaugural Fame Week Africa. I look forward to attending the events in August and more importantly, to all the fruitful creative connections that will arise from the event.”Kicking off this exciting guest country experience will be a cocktail party to celebrate the many cultural partnerships that exist between the USA and Africa. There will also be a dedicated American Village catering for USA companies on the show floor where all one-to-one business meetings will take place.One such company will be the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences who will also be hosting a workshop on applying for the International Emmy Award as a part of the Fame Week Africa content programme. Winners of the Fame Week Africa Pitch Platform (details to follow) will be attending the 50th International Emmy Awards ceremony in November 2022 as invited guests.Judy adds: “This is an exciting time for the film industry in Africa, and having the USA as our guest country is further confirmation of how rich and exciting this industry is, and how they will further enrich and develop the network internationally.”The Cape Town International Convention Centre will come alive from the 24 to 26 August 2022 as the doors to Fame Week Africa open. This event promises to become not only Africa`s premier music, film, television and entertainment event but also take it is place on the global creative and cultural events calendar.