Monopo and Yonex host first digital badminton festival

Creative agency Monopo London has launched the world's first digital festival dedicated to badminton alongside Japanese sports brand Yonex.

Taking place until 7 October across YouTube, Instagram and Spotify, Arcfest is welcoming all devoted fans to stream and tap along for the ride.

Building on the success of the latest campaign for the launch of Arcsaber 11 (a racquet series which has a unique subculture of fans), Monopo wanted to increase the level of engagement within Yonex’s community.

With the upcoming launch of Arcsaber 7, a brand new racquet targeted at more intermediate and advanced players, the creative agency focused on conceiving a campaign that not only feels accessible but embodies a true celebration of the sport and its global sub-community.

Arcfest is the world’s first digital badminton festival, happening across three social media channels aiming to bring together the most exciting voices in badminton.

The digital campaign fully embodies all aspects of visiting a physical festival, with wristbands, posters and maps, whilst harnessing vibrant iconography, language and branding established for the Arcsaber series in earlier campaigns.

It takes place over three digital ‘stages’ and features high-profile athletes delivering unique content about the new Arcsaber 7 racquet. Monopo designed the stage maps, and merchandise to drive excitement, shareability and engagement over the festival.

Mélanie Hubert-Crozet, cofounder and creative director at Monopo said, “With previous campaigns, we focused mainly on print and film executional launches with posters, stickers and merch. This time, we wanted to bring the sport closer to the fans and build deeper connections. Arcfest is about driving a wider, global appeal to this sport community.”

Over the week a plethora of content will be shared to the online stages; Badminton history on Yonex’s Instagram channels, Badminton tips via YouTube influencers, ‘Get in the game’ playlists on a dedicated Spotify channel dubbed Arcradio and a signpost to the merch corner along with a giveaway.