Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Thirst Bar ServicesBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRIrvine PartnersCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sport News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Art Director Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Monopo and Yonex host first digital badminton festival

    5 Oct 2022
    Creative agency Monopo London has launched the world's first digital festival dedicated to badminton alongside Japanese sports brand Yonex.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Taking place until 7 October across YouTube, Instagram and Spotify, Arcfest is welcoming all devoted fans to stream and tap along for the ride.

    Building on the success of the latest campaign for the launch of Arcsaber 11 (a racquet series which has a unique subculture of fans), Monopo wanted to increase the level of engagement within Yonex’s community.

    Source:
    SABC to broadcast FIFA World Cup matches after acquiring rights

    2 days ago

    With the upcoming launch of Arcsaber 7, a brand new racquet targeted at more intermediate and advanced players, the creative agency focused on conceiving a campaign that not only feels accessible but embodies a true celebration of the sport and its global sub-community.

    Arcfest is the world’s first digital badminton festival, happening across three social media channels aiming to bring together the most exciting voices in badminton.

    The digital campaign fully embodies all aspects of visiting a physical festival, with wristbands, posters and maps, whilst harnessing vibrant iconography, language and branding established for the Arcsaber series in earlier campaigns.

    It takes place over three digital ‘stages’ and features high-profile athletes delivering unique content about the new Arcsaber 7 racquet. Monopo designed the stage maps, and merchandise to drive excitement, shareability and engagement over the festival.

    Source:
    Communicating effectively through content marketing

    By 23 hours ago

    Mélanie Hubert-Crozet, cofounder and creative director at Monopo said, “With previous campaigns, we focused mainly on print and film executional launches with posters, stickers and merch. This time, we wanted to bring the sport closer to the fans and build deeper connections. Arcfest is about driving a wider, global appeal to this sport community.”

    Over the week a plethora of content will be shared to the online stages; Badminton history on Yonex’s Instagram channels, Badminton tips via YouTube influencers, ‘Get in the game’ playlists on a dedicated Spotify channel dubbed Arcradio and a signpost to the merch corner along with a giveaway.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Daily Maverick wins 2 of 6 Wan-Ifra's 2022 Digital Media Awards Worldwide categories30 Sep 2022
    Source © LinkedIn The Media24 building in Cape Town
    Fin24 rebrands to News24 Business22 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Marketing is the science of data and creativity13 Sep 2022
    5 key DOOH take-outs for the next 12 months
    Tractor Outdoor5 key DOOH take-outs for the next 12 months21 Feb 2022
    Source:
    The symbiosis of traditional and digital media27 Jan 2022
    Africa's digital media disruptors 'punching above their weight'
    Africa's digital media disruptors 'punching above their weight'11 Nov 2021
    Source:
    First Africa Book and Design Festival to launch in November30 Sep 2021
    Source:
    Africa Digital Media Awards announces 2021 winners23 Jul 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz