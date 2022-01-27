Creative Uprising Hub to support creative industries and entrepreneurship

Globally creative hubs are increasingly becoming a platform or workplace for artists, musicians, designers, filmmakers, app developers, or startup entrepreneurs. Creative Hubs recognise that creativity is often the product of social encounters and that creative practice is not confined to galleries, artist studios or cultural institutions. They foster new forms of making, learning and trading that can take advantage of new technologies while still recognising the value of expertise and craft skills.
Components of the Creative Uprising Programme include:
The Creative Hub has been designed with the intent to foster innovation and economic development by promoting creativity, digitalisation and knowledge sharing. The Creative Support Programmes focus on the key areas of product development; enterprise support and market access as well as social and networking events.
The Hub also offers creative microbusinesses the chance to aggregate with others in order to access crucial resources such as tools, specialist services, and inspiration to help develop projects and businesses stand out from its competitors.
The Department of Economic Development, Gauteng Growth and Development Agency and Constitution Hill is inaugurating Transwerke Studio’s an important component of the Creative Hub. The need for affordable and accessible working spaces for creatives and enterprises, particularly in townships and under-resourced communities is dire.
The facilities are located within the historical Queen Vic building on the Constitution Hill precinct in the heart of Johannesburg – include 63 studio’s varying in size. The building is a heritage-listed four-story block of apartments that stood empty for over 15 years. It has been developed to support creative entrepreneurs and provides the following spaces:
Currently, there are 64 creative SMME’s housed in studio spaces on the three renovated floors. Development for micro-creative enterprises is provided through physical support such as Wi-Fi, low-cost studios space, access to the computer lab and networking sessions.
A number of creative industries support organisations are also located in the hub. These include: