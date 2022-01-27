Creative Uprising Hub to support creative industries and entrepreneurship

The Creative Uprising is Constitution Hill’s ongoing programme designed to develop, support and elevate creative talent within a variety of art forms including music, film, visual art, craft and design, dance, theatre and poetry. The programme sets about establishing a home for creatives on the Hill – the Creative Uprising Hub.

Image supplied

Globally creative hubs are increasingly becoming a platform or workplace for artists, musicians, designers, filmmakers, app developers, or startup entrepreneurs. Creative Hubs recognise that creativity is often the product of social encounters and that creative practice is not confined to galleries, artist studios or cultural institutions. They foster new forms of making, learning and trading that can take advantage of new technologies while still recognising the value of expertise and craft skills.

Components of the Creative Uprising Programme include:

The Flame Recording Studio’s



The Transwerke Studio’s



The Basha Uhuru Festival



The Movement Store



The Curated Makers Market



The Creative Uprising Network – access the latest newsletter here



The Creative Hub has been designed with the intent to foster innovation and economic development by promoting creativity, digitalisation and knowledge sharing. The Creative Support Programmes focus on the key areas of product development; enterprise support and market access as well as social and networking events.

The Hub also offers creative microbusinesses the chance to aggregate with others in order to access crucial resources such as tools, specialist services, and inspiration to help develop projects and businesses stand out from its competitors.

The Department of Economic Development, Gauteng Growth and Development Agency and Constitution Hill is inaugurating Transwerke Studio’s an important component of the Creative Hub. The need for affordable and accessible working spaces for creatives and enterprises, particularly in townships and under-resourced communities is dire.

The facilities are located within the historical Queen Vic building on the Constitution Hill precinct in the heart of Johannesburg – include 63 studio’s varying in size. The building is a heritage-listed four-story block of apartments that stood empty for over 15 years. It has been developed to support creative entrepreneurs and provides the following spaces:

Visual Art Studios - Spaces suited to a range of visual arts, photography and design enterprises.



Maker Spacers - Spaces for designer makers across all disciples to create their work, focusing on the hand-made, where designer-makers can create and learn by sharing tools, knowledge, space and experience



Designer Studio’s - Spaces occupied by fashion and graphic designers



Gallery Spaces - Suitable for the exhibition of artwork



Rehearsal Spaces - Spaces used for theatre, performance and music rehearsals



Residency Spaces - Spaces offered for a fixed period of time as part of a residency program to enable artists to work full time

Currently, there are 64 creative SMME’s housed in studio spaces on the three renovated floors. Development for micro-creative enterprises is provided through physical support such as Wi-Fi, low-cost studios space, access to the computer lab and networking sessions.

A number of creative industries support organisations are also located in the hub. These include: