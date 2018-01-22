Lucasraps partners with Starter for new fashion capsule range

The vintage sports aesthetic is trending and who better to lead the charge than Starter, a brand that has been kitting out sports players and fans since the 70s.

Although not new to the South African shores, the brand has seen a rise in popularity as social media influencers and fashion lovers turn to Starter with the return of the nostalgia and Americana trends.

“Consumers in South Africa are tired of the usual top-tier brands and want something unique and fresh. Starter is the perfect option to meet this demand, as it offers a balance between private-label brands, generic brands, and top-tier brands at a more affordable price,” says Zaakir Randeree from Starter.

Starter is considered to be one of the world’s most significant heritage sports brands. The brand, formerly owned by Nike was established in 1971 and reportedly became the first apparel brand to forge partnerships with major pro basketball, football, baseball, hockey and college leagues.

South African fashion lovers have been flocking to the brand and with its strong national presence, diverse customer base, and innovative marketing campaigns, the brand is poised to become even bigger and more popular.

Starter has started collaborating with various South African influencers to showcase their versatility. This includes multi-talented South African hip-hop artist Lucasraps. The 22-year-old rapper, who was born in Cape Town and raised in Durban’s Greenwood Park, is a perfect fit for the brand as he is known for his urban street style reminiscent of American hip-hop artists of the 90s.

The collaboration makes a lot of sense when you take into consideration that Starter gained immense popularity with their snapback caps and satin jackets famously worn by cultural icons like Will Smith, Jazzy Jeff, and Kriss Kross.

“We've joined forces with the electrifying South African hip-hop sensation, Lucasraps, for an explosive summer campaign in 2023. His magnetic street style, reminiscent of the iconic '90s American hip-hop culture, syncs flawlessly with our vibe. Lucasraps’ music and influence resonate deeply with our target audience, making him the ultimate choice to set this season on fire,” says Randeree.

Starter has amplified their offerings across footwear, apparel, and accessories for the South African audience. This move isn't just about setting trends; it's about catering to diverse market segments, spanning national and international borders, with an array of choices across various retailers and online stores.

“It honestly means a lot to be working with a brand that not only makes amazing clothes, but also understands and respects the hip-hop culture. I feel honoured to have been chosen to be a part of this movement,” says Lucasraps.

The talented Mzansi rapper, describes his fashion style as “street luxury” – “a bit of the streets here and there, with a small taste of luxury” – is a huge fan of the new Starter fashion range.

The fresh summer capsule range is a fusion of heritage designs intertwined with the pulsating energy of sports-inspired styles.

For the first time ever, the Starter brand is gracing the shelves of various retailers - from South Africa's leading online fashion hub, Superbalist, to national chains like Retailability and Cross Trainer.