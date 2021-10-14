Industries

    Sorbet and Heliocare launch new campaign 'Don't skip the sunscreen'

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    6 Dec 2023
    6 Dec 2023
    Sorbet, in collaboration with the dermatological skincare protection brand Heliocare, recently launched their new campaign 'Don't skip the sunscreen'. The launch took place in Sandton at the Maracana venue. Attendees included media representatives, content curators and Heliocare top consumers who embraced the event theme's orange and white colors in their stylish attire.
    Sorbet and Heliocare launch new campaign 'Don't skip the sunscreen'

    On stage, Sorbet brand manager Kirsten Wills warmly welcomed the guests and emphasised the significance of sun care, stressing the importance of incorporating sun protection into one's daily skincare routine. The 'Don't skip the sunscreen' campaign aims to encourage individuals of all ages, both men and women, to prioritise good sun-care by starting their day with sunscreen. Here are some tips and benefits of using sunscreen.

    • It helps to reduce skin from harmful UV rays.
    • It prevents premature aging; UV rays can cause wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots.
    • It prevents sunburn: painful, red skin is no fun and can lead to long-term damage.
    • It helps prevent skin cancer: UV exposure is a leading cause of skin cancer.

    So, when you apply sunscreen, you're not just pampering your skin; you're taking an essential step in protecting your long-term health and beauty. Don't underestimate the power of SPF, make sun care a daily habit, because your skin deserves the best. Cultivate sun-smart habits and let nothing dull your sunshine. Unlock a world of sun-safe adventures with Heliocare.

    Sorbet and Heliocare launch new campaign 'Don't skip the sunscreen'

    Here are three essential steps to help you embrace the sun without worries:

    1. Shield your radiant face with the gold standard of SPF, like Heliocare Advanced Gel SPF 50.
    2. Keep your entire body protected effortlessly with Heliocare Advanced Spray SPF 50.
    3. Elevate your sun defence with Heliocare Oral Capsules, empowering your skin to conquer the sun.

    Heliocare is your ultimate partner for sun-kissed living. Recommended by skincare experts, it harnesses the ground-breaking Fernblock® Technology to guard you against the sun's four skin-damaging rays (UVB-UVA-VL-IR). Say goodbye to free radicals and hello to flawless sun-kissed skin, inside and out!

    Discover Heliocare at Sorbet Salons and Sorbet Man stores nationwide.

    Sorbet and Heliocare launch new campaign 'Don't skip the sunscreen'

    #HeliocarexSorbet
    #DontSkipTheSunscreen
    #Sunkissed
    #theultimatepoolparty

    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

