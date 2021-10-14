Sorbet and Heliocare launch new campaign 'Don't skip the sunscreen'

On stage, Sorbet brand manager Kirsten Wills warmly welcomed the guests and emphasised the significance of sun care, stressing the importance of incorporating sun protection into one's daily skincare routine. The 'Don't skip the sunscreen' campaign aims to encourage individuals of all ages, both men and women, to prioritise good sun-care by starting their day with sunscreen. Here are some tips and benefits of using sunscreen.
So, when you apply sunscreen, you're not just pampering your skin; you're taking an essential step in protecting your long-term health and beauty. Don't underestimate the power of SPF, make sun care a daily habit, because your skin deserves the best. Cultivate sun-smart habits and let nothing dull your sunshine. Unlock a world of sun-safe adventures with Heliocare.
Here are three essential steps to help you embrace the sun without worries:
Heliocare is your ultimate partner for sun-kissed living. Recommended by skincare experts, it harnesses the ground-breaking Fernblock® Technology to guard you against the sun's four skin-damaging rays (UVB-UVA-VL-IR). Say goodbye to free radicals and hello to flawless sun-kissed skin, inside and out!
Discover Heliocare at Sorbet Salons and Sorbet Man stores nationwide.
#HeliocarexSorbet
#DontSkipTheSunscreen
#Sunkissed
#theultimatepoolparty