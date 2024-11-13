Get your skin summer ready with these smart skincare tips from Medshield

Subscribe & Follow
Do you know your skin is your largest organ, accounting for 10% to 15% of your body weight?
Your skin is more than a protective barrier – it reflects your internal health. Therefore, you need to pay attention to subtle skin texture and colour changes, as they give important clues about your overall health. Here are a few examples:
- Skin that appears dull or lacks elasticity might suggest deficiencies in vital nutrients or dehydration (for example, dry skin can also be a sign of an omega-3 fatty acid deficiency).
- Most of us know that our skin shows when we are sleep-deprived. Saggy, dark circles under the eyes can be a clue to fatigue.
- Our skin reflects blood flow and oxygen levels. Very pale or excessively red skin can signal circulatory or heart diseases. If your skin tone changes drastically without another apparent cause, it's essential to consult a healthcare provider to assess your cardiovascular health.
- Skin cancer is the one cancer you can see. Unlike cancers that develop inside the body, skin cancers are usually visible. That's why skin exams are vital at home and with a dermatologist.
Our skin has a positive effect on self-confidence and quality of life, and since it plays a crucial role in our health and well-being, daily skincare is essential.
Here are our skin-smart tips for summer
- Stay hydrated (inside and out!)
In summer, our bodies lose more water through sweat. When heat and humidity rise, you need to drink more water. Hydration is vital for overall health but also for maintaining beautiful skin – your skin may appear dull and dry when dehydrated. Drinking adequate water helps flush out toxins, keeps your skin plump, and prevents it from becoming dry and flaky.
Don't forget to bring a water bottle with you. And if plain water gets boring, add in slices of cucumber, lemon, or mint leaves for a refreshing twist.
- Technology can help to check the UV index
South Africa falls in the 'extremely high risk' category on the national UV index. You can check the UV index on your phone or smartwatch with any weather app. If the UV index is higher than 6, take extra precautions, like applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30+ and being mindful about your time in the sun.
Your shadow can help you to identify your level of UV exposure:
- If your shadow is taller than you are (in the early morning and late afternoon), your UV exposure will be lower.
- If your shadow is shorter than you are (around midday), you are exposed to higher UV radiation levels. Seek shade and protect your skin and eyes.
- Limit time in the sun
The cells in your skin turn sunlight into vitamin D, which is vital for the health of your bones and immune system. However, as South Africans, we must limit our time in the sun due to an extreme UV index rating. Avoid being in direct sunlight during peak sunshine hours, between 10am and 3pm, and if you have no choice, apply sunscreen, and wear a broad-brimmed hat.
Don't be fooled by cloudy skies. UV damage can still occur in the shade, underwater and on overcast days. You can also get sunburned if you are in water, so be careful when you are in a pool or the ocean.
- Sunscreen is only one aspect of sun protection
Exposure to UV light from the sun is responsible for 86% of melanomas (skin cancer). Over the last decade, more solar UV radiation reaches the earth's surface because ozone levels are depleted, and the atmosphere loses more of its protective filter function.
The global incidence of melanoma continues to increase, and therefore you need to wear clothing and accessories that protect you from the sun, like long sleeves, long pants and high collars, clothing that either has a UPF rating or is densely woven, broad-brimmed hats and good-quality sunglasses. Cover up!
- Eat the rainbow
Eating a variety of food can help ensure you get enough vitamins and antioxidants to nourish your skin. People lacking B vitamins, like those found in proteins, fruits, and dark leafy greens, are more susceptible to skin rashes. Vitamin C deficiency is often linked to fragile skin and issues with wound healing. Click here to understand more about vitamins and minerals.
Antioxidants are superheroes for your skin, especially during summer. The sun can cause unstable molecules, called free radicals, to damage cells in your skin. But antioxidant-rich foods such as berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, and green tea can stabilise those free radicals, so they don't damage your skin cells.
- Stop smoking
Smoking contributes to several skin problems, including slow wound healing and skin infections, and increases the risks for certain skin cancers. Chemicals in tobacco and vape smoke trigger the destruction of collagen and elastin, the fibres that give your skin strength and elasticity. Even being around second-hand smoke degrades the building blocks of healthy skin.
You can support your skin's health by prioritising nutrition and being sun-smart this summer. Schedule a professional skin exam if you see any warning signs. Medshield Medical Scheme provides members with comprehensive health screenings to identify potential issues early, allowing timely intervention.
Source: American Academy of Dermatology Association and the World Health Organization research on UV radiation and skin protection.
