Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedOnPoint PRSAICATrialogueNorthlink CollegeThe Noise FactoryActionCOACH SA Business CoachingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Sorbet partners with Bidvest Bank to boost female entrepreneurship in South Africa

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    15 Jul 2024
    15 Jul 2024
    Empowering female entrepreneurs is driving economic growth in countries around the world, including South Africa. According to research conducted by the McKinsey Global Institute, female business owners are contributing R175bn a year to GDP and, between 2018 and 2021, created one million new jobs worldwide. Significant barriers to entry nevertheless remain, especially for women from historically disadvantaged communities. The cause is two-fold: firstly, their ability to access start-up capital is often very limited and, secondly, many lack the business and financial skills needed to set up and run a successful business.
    Sorbet partners with Bidvest Bank to boost female entrepreneurship in South Africa

    This is where the one-of-a-kind Bidvest Bank Sorbet-Preneur initiative is stepping in to help fill the gap. Established in 2022, Bidvest Bank Sorbet-Preneur is an empowerment programme designed to give Sorbet citizens (all Sorbet employees) who have been working in a store for at least two years, the opportunity to establish their own franchise. These include all Sorbet Salons, Nailbars, Hairbars, Sorbet Man and Candi & Co.

    “The aim of the programme is to facilitate development by providing career and life skills opportunities and training to enable interested individuals, especially women, to enter into and thrive in the beauty and grooming industry,” says Linda Sinclair, chief executive officer of the Sorbet Group. “We have so many talented Sorbet Citizens and it’ll be a pleasure to welcome more of them on board as franchise partners at the end of this year’s selection process.”

    Hannah Sadiki, CEO of Bidvest Bank adds, “For the second year in a row, we’re excited to trailblaze the Bidvest Bank Sorbet-Preneur initiative. It presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to start their own business. As a bank that invests in small and medium enterprises, we know that true empowerment isn’t just about providing access to funding, it’s also about supporting entrepreneurs on their business journey and helping them to build successful and sustainable businesses.”

    Last year’s winners, Sharon Dikgale (Johannesburg), Zimkita Yeki (Cape Town), Sibongile Dlamini (Durban) and Palesa Kaokou (Sun City, Northwest) have hit the ground running and taken ownership of their own Salons. Each winner has been successful in transitioning to franchise partners in their respective locations since winning in 2023.

    Sorbet partners with Bidvest Bank to boost female entrepreneurship in South Africa

    Now a new cohort is seizing the opportunity to do the same.

    The call for entries drew applications from across the Sorbet franchise network and a shortlist of thirteen participants has been announced.

    Similar in concept to the reality TV show, Dragon’s Den, Bidvest Bank Sorbet-Preneur gives aspiring business owners a chance to pitch their business plans to a discerning panel of judges and to stand the chance to be one of a select few to win their very own Sorbet franchise.

    “Few people who start their careers working in a beauty salon imagine that they might have the opportunity to own a franchise themselves,” says Sinclair. “At Sorbet, our vision is not only to deliver the ultimate beauty and grooming experience for our guests but to elevate individuals, families, and communities. Together with our partners, we are making a real difference to people who would otherwise not have had the opportunity to become a Sorbet franchisee.”

    Sadiki comments on this year’s entrants, “This year the quality of applicants far surpassed our expectations, and the decision was taken to increase the finalist numbers from ten to thirteen. In keeping with our commitment, Bidvest Bank will assign a personal banker to each of the winners and give them access to a credit team to help them manage their business finances.”

    Sorbet partners with Bidvest Bank to boost female entrepreneurship in South Africa

    An initiative like no other, the Bidvest Bank Sorbet-Preneur programme gives aspirant entrepreneurs who are passionate about owning their own salon the chance to become business owners. Sorbet Citizens who are 25 years old or older, have a matric qualification or similar, are South African citizens with a valid ID, and are resident in the country qualify to apply. All Citizens who meet these requirements can apply but, in accordance with national empowerment guidelines, preference is given to black, coloured and Indian women.

    All applications for this year’s programme were thoroughly reviewed through a vigorous selection process, considering everyone’s commitment, exceptional service standards and industry knowledge.

    It’s all systems go as the finalists are preparing to make their presentations on 18 and 19 July.
    All 13 are receiving coaching to help them put together their pitches and are being mentored throughout the preparation process.

    Each participant will pitch to a panel of judges, which include representatives from Sorbet, Bidvest Bank, Clicks Group and an independent franchise partner, who will act as a guest judge.

    Sorbet partners with Bidvest Bank to boost female entrepreneurship in South Africa

    The presentations will be judged on the candidates’ understanding of the industry and the franchising process, their business and financial acumen, their leadership skills, their ability to interact confidently with other people, and their understanding of the need for marketing to drive the growth and sustainability of the Sorbet franchise.

    Winners will ultimately embody the Sorbet values of integrity, service excellence and empowerment as they embark on a new chapter in their lives, taking with them the responsibility of positively impacting the communities in which they operate.

    Each winner will receive 50% of the capital investment required to own their own store in the form of a grant from Bidvest Bank. This will enable them to enter into franchise agreements with Sorbet as Sorbet waives the initial franchising fee for the winners. The remaining 50% will be a business loan payable over five years aligned to the franchise agreement. This funding can be used to set up and equip the various stores.

    In addition, the winners will benefit from a rigorous 12-month mentorship programme supported by all the sponsors and delivered by African Pursuit.

    On this powerful partnership, Sinclair and Sadiki agree, “We are so proud to be able to offer this unique empowerment opportunity to such a worthy group of people.”.

    Winners will be announced in August.

    For more information about the Bidvest Bank Sorbet-Preneur initiative, please visit https://www.sorbetpreneur.co.za/

    Read more: Hannah Sadiki, McKinsey Global Institute, Sorbet, Bidvest Bank, Linda Sinclair
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

    Related

    Source: Supplied. Hannah Sadiki, chief executive officer of Bidvest Bank.
    Bidvest Bank Sorbet-preneur empowers women with franchise ownership
    3 days
    Sorbet and Motherkind unveil the ultimate KiddieKind nutritional shake
    OnPoint PRSorbet and Motherkind unveil the ultimate KiddieKind nutritional shake
    4 Jun 2024
    Sorbet in collaboration with Depil&#232;ve unveil exciting revolutionary service offering of the V-Facial treatment!
    OnPoint PRSorbet in collaboration with Depilève unveil exciting revolutionary service offering of the V-Facial treatment!
    25 Apr 2024
    Final Sorbet-Preneur winner Sibongile 'Tiny' Dlamini receives her own store
    OnPoint PRFinal Sorbet-Preneur winner Sibongile 'Tiny' Dlamini receives her own store
    7 Mar 2024
    The Duma Collective 2024 Kickstart makes waves in Johannesburg
    Duma CollectiveThe Duma Collective 2024 Kickstart makes waves in Johannesburg
    24 Jan 2024
    Sorbet and Heliocare launch new campaign 'Don't skip the sunscreen'
    OnPoint PRSorbet and Heliocare launch new campaign 'Don't skip the sunscreen'
    6 Dec 2023
    Sorbet and Bidvest Bank celebrate third Sorbet-Preneur salon opening with winner Palesa Kouakou
    OnPoint PRSorbet and Bidvest Bank celebrate third Sorbet-Preneur salon opening with winner Palesa Kouakou
    14 Nov 2023
    Sorbet celebrates the remarkable journey of Zimkita Yeki: From employee to entrepreneur
    OnPoint PRSorbet celebrates the remarkable journey of Zimkita Yeki: From employee to entrepreneur
    14 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz