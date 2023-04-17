Sorbet and Motherkind unveil the ultimate KiddieKind nutritional shake

Bid farewell to the morning vitamin rush and tasteless struggles! Motherkind and Sorbet have joined forces to introduce the ultimate solution: The KiddieKind Shake!

Gone are the days of tedious vitamin routines; enter a delicious powerhouse packed with 17 essential vitamins and minerals, all in one delightful cup. Launched amidst cheers and laughter at the Sorbet Salon in Broadacres, the KiddieKind Shake debut party was a jubilant affair, celebrating both happy tummies and hearts.

The brainchild behind this revolutionary concoction? None other than a determined Mompreneur! Inspired by her own quest for a convenient and tasty nutrient solution for her children, Rechelle Kloeck, the visionary founder of Motherkind, embarked on an 18-month journey to craft the perfect formula.

Picture this: while your little one indulges in a pampering session with a Sorbet mani-pedi (because they deserve it!), their bodies are fueled with goodness courtesy of the KiddieKind Shake!

“We aimed for a blend that not only nourishes, but also tantalises their taste buds. The KiddieKind Shake isn't just nutritious, it's a burst of flavors they'll adore. And with exciting shake-tastic developments on the horizon, mornings just got a whole lot more thrilling!” exclaimed Rechelle Kloeck, founder and CEO of Motherkind.

Say goodbye to the battle of the vitamins and welcome the dawn of the KiddieKind era! At R650 per shake, it’s an investment in your child's well-being wrapped in a convenient, scrumptious package. Keep an eye out for KiddieKind Shakes on the shelves – your mornings will thank you!