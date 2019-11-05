Pura Beverages launches Pura Hydration

Sports enthusiasts, party animals, and those who are run down and looking for a boost should get ready to sweat the good stuff with the new low calorie, natural electrolyte infused hydration drink now on shelves from Pura Beverages.

Pura Beverages has expanded its offering with Pura Hydration, a hydration drink for those looking to be a little healthier, challenging the sickly sweet, artificially flavoured, and luminously coloured options currently on shelves. The good news is that as well its great taste, it is a natural low sugar alternative with only 86 calories per serving. It is also free from colourants, artificial sweeteners and unnatural flavours.

“South Africans are thirsty for a healthier alternative, with a marked increase in consumers looking to live a little healthier or adopt healthier habits without having to compromise on taste or refreshment,” says Greig Jansen, founder and chief executive officer of Pura Beverages.

As the newest entrant to the isotonic hydration beverage market, Pura Hydration is an alternative to traditional go to drinks for those who are looking for products that align with their healthier habits, well-being, and even values – without losing an exceptional taste experience.

“Taste remains the number one deciding factor among consumers, and we place it front and centre in all of our products because ‘better-for-you’ doesn’t have to mean a compromise on experience. We believe we have created a solution to the proverbial ‘having your cake and eating it too’”.

The new product offering has been carefully developed with natural marine salts and the finest spring waters from the ancient slopes of the Franschhoek valley.

“Our tag line – sweat the good stuff – says it all as hydration provides even more ways for our consumers to live a little Pura, put electrolytes back into their bodies, and continue to adopt little habits every day that are better for them,” he ends.

The range is available in three 500ml bottled natural flavours; Berries, Red Grapefruit, and Lemon and Lime.