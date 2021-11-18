Kauai opens 200th store at V&A Waterfront

The opening of Kauai’s 200th South African store at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront is a significant milestone on its 28-year journey as a trailblazer in the QSR industry.

They were the first quick service restaurant (QSR) to introduce health-conscious smoothies to South Africa and, Kauai has gone on to now sell more than 7 million smoothies annually since their launch in 1995.

Based on the notion that healthy eating is a not a trend but the way of the future, Kauai has revolutionised the country’s fast-food landscape with an unwavering focus on making fresh, healthy and natural food accessible.

Success is evident in the numbers, and Kauai now sell more than 20 million healthy meals every year, underscoring its enduring popularity with consumers who want fresh, quick meal options that not just tantalise their tastebuds but fit their healthy lifestyle goals.

Eighty percent of Kauai's menu, which includes more than 100 superfoods, is customisable to be plant-based or protein-rich, keeping pace with how consumers’ dietary preferences are evolving. Kauai is the largest QSR health brand in South Africa and is also undergoing rapid global expansion in markets such as the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Thailand, Namibia, Botswana, and soon in Sydney, Australia.

The Kauai brand has become synonymous with a healthy way of life. With consumers globally opting for cleaner, healthier food, Kauai is well-positioned to meet this demand. The brand's focus on preventative health aligns with evolving consumer preferences, and its partnership with Virgin Active clubs world-wide enhances the overall wellness experience for customers.

Dean Kowarski, Global CEO Virgin Active and Kauai and NU says, “Opening our 200th Kauai store in South Africa is testament to South Africans seeking healthier food choices. At Kauai, healthy eating is in our DNA - enjoying fresh, natural, delicious whole foods with plenty of fruit and veggies that support your immune system and improve your overall health is our purpose. We only make fresh, healthy, natural food to order which is a model unlike any other quick service chain. We are unique in offering consumers quick, nutritionally dense, clean food with no wasted calories.”

“For millions of consumers, Kauai is more than healthy food, it’s a way of life encompassing nutrition, health and wellness. Another key to our success is constant innovation. We’re agile when it comes to turning relevant insights and trends, whether they are related to food, digital or the QSR industry, into Kauai innovations that keep building our brand and helping consumers maintain their wellness when they are on the go.”

As Kauai celebrates the opening of its 200th South African store, the brand remains committed to its founding principles of providing fresh, healthy, and natural food, with an eye on continued innovation and sustainability. It’s a journey that reflects Kauai’s resilience, adaptability, and steadfast commitment to changing lives for the better through wellness.