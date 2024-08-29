Kauai introduces exclusive signature coffee blend and coffee companion, KAUA.I

Kauai has introduced a new exclusive signature blend and coffee companion, KAUA.I, an all-knowing coffee bot driven by AI.

Image supplied

Kauai’s exclusive signature blend is medium-bodied and made from beans with full traceability to Honduran, Ethiopian and Colombian farmers who make a dignified living.

David Matterson, head of Kauai Coffee Excellence says, “The focus of Kauai coffee has been on selecting the right components to give our customers a well-loved, easy drinking coffee which is both great with milky cappuccinos and satisfies the coffee connoisseur who do not drink milk in their coffee.

The new blend delivers that moreish cup perfectly because it has the right balance of South American and African coffee beans. Small-batch roasting has enabled us to control our flavour and ensure better quality so that a cup of Kauai coffee never disappoints.”

Since Kauai’s new signature blend was launched, coffee volumes have increased by 36%.

Key to the customer experience of Kauai coffee is the addition of the innovative coffee companion, KAUA.I.

Ankit Shah, head of technology at Kauai says, “This is the next natural step in enhancing our customer experience through tech. Leveraging the power of AI, KAUA.I. empowers our customers to engage more deeply with us in a way that is enjoyable and convenient. It provides instant answers to questions about coffee, brewing methods, and the unique qualities of Kauai coffee.

By offering personalised recommendations and detailed product information, KAUA.I. helps consumers make more informed choices. It fosters a more interactive and engaging experience, making it easier for customers to explore our offerings and find their perfect coffee match, every day. It's all about brewing a perfect blend of technology and tradition, one cup at a time. We are excited to share this new chapter in our tech journey with our customers and look forward to seeing how KAUA.I. enhances their love for coffee.”

Commitment to coffee culture

A major part of Kauai’s coffee story is that the commitment to coffee culture was handed over to their baristas to ensure they are fully engaged in creating the perfect cup for every customer.

For over eight months, Kauai’s baristas have been through a training programme to ignite their personal passion for coffee and its culture and so that they understand all the nuances of coffee, from bean to cup.

Image supplied

To date, Kauai has upskilled 295 employees, who are now certified baristas, and a further 160 are currently in training.

Geli Briolas, head of Kauai Operations notes, “The passion and dedication of our selected employees was evident as more than 80% achieved certification as fully-fledged baristas, an exceptional pass rate. This training programme and certification process will be ongoing to ensure all our baristas are certified to provide consistency for our customers and to create exciting career pathways for our people.”

Elevating Kauai’s coffee experience has included widespread investment across the business ensuring 208 stores receive the correct coffee equipment. Looking to offer local craftsmen an opportunity instead of sourcing internationally, Kauai partnered with a local crockery supplier.

Continental China designed the bespoke Kauai ceramic coffee cup which is manufactured in Cape Town and distributed to Kauai stores nationwide.

Other touches are playing out in the restaurant environment, where the focus is on additional soft seating and lounge space for customers to linger longer, enjoy a meal with their coffee, and find a comfortable place for remote working with laptop tables and power points to charge devices.

To encourage sustainable practices and reduce disposable cup waste, Kauai offers a R2 discount to all customers bringing their own reusable coffee cups. Exclusive to app users, Kauai has brought back the much-loved coffee subscriptions. What hasn’t changed is that Kauai still offers milk alternatives such as oat and almond milk with every coffee at no extra cost.