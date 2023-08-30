Industries

Africa


IMM SA 2023 conference focuses on new technologies

30 Aug 2023
This year's Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) South Africa conference will be held under the theme Global Thoughts, Local Leaders.
Image supplied. Irene Gregory, CEO at the IMM. This year’s IMM South Africa conference will be held under the theme Global Thoughts, Local Leaders
Image supplied. Irene Gregory, CEO at the IMM. This year's IMM South Africa conference will be held under the theme Global Thoughts, Local Leaders

Important new technologies in marketing are on the agenda, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), voice search optimisation, and personalisation.

Classic marketing strategies are no longer enough to move businesses forward, and today’s marketers must hone their technology skills to drive their own competitiveness and that of their clients.

To this end, the 2023 IMM Conference will venture into the realm of AI and explore its potential in marketing.

An evolving landscape

“The evolving landscape of influencer marketing will also be explored, and we will redefine its impact. In addition, delegates will learn how to navigate the intricacies of user-generated content. Striking a balance between its vibrant energy and potential risks is critical,” says Irene Gregory, CEO at the IMM.

“Attendees will get to explore captivating narratives and innovative strategies at the conference.

“The event offers a unique opportunity to delve into the art of creating compelling brand stories, to uncover global trends in marketing, and to understand the significance of partnerships in building a stronger South African brand,” she adds.

The event will offer practical case studies, panel discussions, and insights from international and local industry experts who will share their insights on what it means to be a marketer in 2023.

Recognising bold marketers

The outstanding achievements of South African marketers will also be celebrated and recognised at the event.

Through the Marketing Excellence Awards, the IMM seeks to recognise contributions to the industry by bold brands and marketers who display thought leadership and commitment to excellence in the art of marketing.

A committee of South Africa’s top business and marketing executives, as well as marketing education specialists, will identify individuals, brands and businesses who will be honoured at the Marketing Excellence Awards gala dinner.

The 2023 IMM Conference takes place in Johannesburg on 8 and 9 November 2023, with the gala dinner on the 8th.

The IMM Conference is aimed at all levels of marketing professionals. Everyone from vice presidents of marketing, chief marketing officers and marketing directors to brand managers, advertising agencies, social media marketing specialists and marketing consultants are urged to attend.

marketing, digital, technologies, IMM, marketing conference, VR, AI, AR

