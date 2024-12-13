Google and Samsung make another push for XR with Android XR Platform

In yet another attempt to bring extended reality (XR) into the mainstream, Google and Samsung have announced Android XR, a new operating system designed for headsets and glasses. This announcement comes as both companies look to capitalise on advancements in AI to make XR a more viable technology for consumers and businesses – as well as cashing in on the path Meta and Apple have shaped with the Quest and Vision Pro headsets.

Google really wants XR to happen.

The news was initially shared in a blog post by Shahram Izadi, VP and GM, XR at Google.

“We started Android over a decade ago with a simple idea: transform computing for everyone,” Izadi stated. “Now, we're taking the next step into the future.”

According to Izadi, “advancements in AI are making interacting with computers more natural and conversational.”

“This inflection point enables new extended reality (XR) devices, like headsets and glasses, to understand your intent and the world around you, helping you get things done in entirely new ways.”

Joining forces

The new platform, Android XR, is a collaborative effort with Samsung.

“Today, we're introducing Android XR, a new operating system built for this next generation of computing,” Izadi explained.

“Created in collaboration with Samsung, Android XR combines years of investment in AI, AR and VR to bring helpful experiences to headsets and glasses.”

Google is again talking a big game about “creating a robust ecosystem” for Android XR, while the company’s track record of abandoned VR and AR products says different.

“We’re working to create a vibrant ecosystem of developers and device makers for Android XR, building on the foundation that brought Android to billions,” Izadi said.

The platform will support tools like ARCore, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, Unity, and OpenXR.

Not galaxy gear

The first device to run Android XR, codenamed Project Moohan” and built by Samsung, is expected to be available next year

“With headsets, you can effortlessly switch between being fully immersed in a virtual environment and staying present in the real world,” said Izadi.

You can fill the space around you with apps and content, and with Gemini, our AI assistant, you can even have conversations about what you're seeing or control your device.

Google is also reimagining its own apps for the platform.

“You can watch YouTube and Google TV on a virtual big screen, or relive your cherished memories with Google Photos in 3D,” he explained.

“You’ll be able to explore the world in new ways with Google Maps, soaring above cities and landmarks in Immersive View… and with Chrome, multiple virtual screens will let you multitask with ease.”

Another headset swing

Samsung also issued a statement on the partnership and their vision for XR.

Samsung's new headset is giving HoloLens

“XR has quickly shifted from a distant promise to a tangible reality,” said Won-Joon Choi, EVP and head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung.

We believe it has the potential to unlock new and meaningful ways to interact with the world by truly resonating with your everyday lives, transcending physical boundaries.

“We are excited to collaborate with Google to reshape the future of XR, taking our first step towards it with Project Moohan.”

Inflection point

“We are at an inflection point for the XR, where breakthroughs in multimodal AI enable natural and intuitive ways to use technology in your everyday life,” added Sameer Samat, president of Android Ecosystem at Google.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Samsung to build a new ecosystem with Android XR, transforming computing for everyone on next-generation devices like headsets, glasses and beyond.”

Whether this latest push from Google and Samsung will finally achieve mainstream adoption remains to be seen.