Tradeway promotions enhances KZN capabilities with regional CEO, Noxie Ntsoane

When it comes to below-the-line brand activations and promotions, a national agency is only as good as its strength in each and any region. In pursuit of ensuring Tradeway is the leading agency in each of South Africa's three major economic hubs, we are strengthening our operational expertise with executive appointments of senior stakeholders in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

To this end, we’re pleased to announce the appointment of Noxie Ntsoane as regional CEO for KwaZulu-Natal. This appointment reflects our dedication as an agency to serving our customers nationally, as well as the importance and potential of the region as a key focus for growth.

Noxie has over 15 years’ experience leading key accounts across global consumer goods and services brands. She has been an invaluable member of the Tradeway team since 2016, most recently leading as a Group Business Unit Director. In this role, Noxie has demonstrated her commitment to excellence and her passion for people – growing her team and helping customers maximise brand awareness and market share through innovative consumer and shopper marketing initiatives.

Lauren Harvey, Group CEO said “we are thrilled that Noxie has taken up this new role. Her dynamic, values-driven approach to business leadership has resulted in an excellent track record of results for our customers in the consumer goods and services space. We look forward to expanding our impact in KwaZulu-Natal with Noxie at the helm where her strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and deep understanding of the region are sure to take us from strength to strength.

As a below-the-line marketing agency, we understand that local channel expertise is key to delivering results for our customers. The growth of our KwaZulu-Natal branch will enhance our capabilities when it comes to understanding and nurturing relationships with formal and informal channel partners as well as local field marketer and influencer talent”.

“I am thrilled to take the reins in KwaZulu-Natal as Regional CEO for Tradeway”, said Noxie. “We aim to expand our footprint bringing best-of-breed, full-service below-the-line marketing capabilities and expertise to a traditionally underserved market. Having spent almost two decades honing my craft in Gauteng, it’s a privilege to return to the place of my birth and bring my expertise to the region.”

KwaZulu-Natal is the 3rd smallest province in South Africa but boasts the second largest population size and economy, contributing approximately 16% to the country's GDP. It has a population of over 11 million people and, over the festive season, the region attracts over half a million domestic tourists. In 2022, the provincial economy grew by 2.7% and it’s expected to grow by 1.7% this year.

While Tradeway has long since boasted a national presence with offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, this appointment brings additional executive support to both the team and our clients based in KwaZulu-Natal. As a growing, people-centric business committed to opportunity creation, expanding our operations in the region is key both to delivering excellence, and to contributing to the economy of the region.

About Tradeway

Tradeway is a below-the-line marketing agency that helps brands break through crowded consumer markets with tailor-made, data-led shopper marketing solutions. We’ve helped the world’s leading consumer goods and services brands build lasting, valuable connections with South African consumers since 2005.

Our mission is to foster connection and compassion between people, and to convert that connection into tangible value with the power to transform our people, our clients and our community.

Our vision is for equal access to opportunity and information for all. Opportunity for consumers to experience brands, for brands to maximise impact, for our people to flourish, and for our communities to thrive.

Our tailor-made shopper marketing solutions include:

Experiential Brand Activations Break through the noise to maximise reach, awareness and performance.

Digital & Mobile Amplify reach and collect first-party data and shopper insights.

Field ServicesDeepen engagement with Human-to-Human connection.



For more information about us and our services please visit our website: https://www.tradeway.co.za/