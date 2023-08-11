The Athletic Coup: Announcement of the film festival jury

The Athletic Coup Film Festival proudly announces their film jury for the premiering 2024 edition. Three judges from the area of film, entertainment and sports journalism will head the selection: Jonathon Norcross, Nasha Smith, and Gregory Wakeman.

Jonathon Norcross has written about entertainment and sports for People, Collider, Brooklyn Magazine, InsideHook, Operation Sports, Tilt Magazine, Obsev, and Channel Nonfiction. Norcross co-produced and post-produced the feature documentary Break the Game, which had its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Nasha Smith is a contributing entertainment writer for InStyle, Forbes, Shondaland, Business Insider, People, Observer, Sports Illustrated, Lonely Planet, Travel Noire, Thrillist, Condé Nast Traveler and many more. She has also worked as an entertainment journalist in the Caribbean, covering carnivals, festivals and emerging artists. Smith holds a Master's Degree in Sports Ethics and Integrity and a Master's Degree in Strategic Communication. She is currently enrolled for her Ph.D. in Student Mass Communication and Journalism.

Gregory Wakeman is a media and entertainment writer. Previously, he was the entertainment editor for Metro US. In that role, he curated their print and digital coverage of all things film and television. Wakeman's exclusives have been picked up by CNN, the BBC, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. He held a role as the film critic for Cinema Blend and has written as a freelancer for The New York Times, GQ, BBC, The National, Newsweek, Vice, Yahoo Movies UK, Total Film and The Guardian.

The Athletic Coup is a new concept by Melanie Marten, founder of The Coup public relations, based in Berlin and Athens. It is a passion project to promote physical and mental health and the community aspects of sports.

Through the art of film, The Athletic Coup showcases the incredible stories and accomplishments of amateur athletes who push their limits and break new ground. The festival promises to be a captivating journey that celebrates the indomitable spirit of athletism and the power of storytelling.

Melanie Marten: "Sport is not just for professional athletes, but something everyone can do and benefit from throughout their lives. Discovering new facets of physical activity is essential for motivation. Our filmmakers tell stories of challenges overcome, communities created, and allow you to discover new sports for yourself. We're proud to announce such a distinguished jury that will allow us to promote this new film category internationally."

Nominee: Rebound

Directors: Tim Vervoort, Vincent Stevens, Gilles Simonet

Sebastien Bellin, a former professional basketball player, is on his way to New York, leaving from Brussels Airport. When he receives his boarding pass, a bomb goes off at Brussels Airport. He runs towards security when a second bomb explodes only a few feet away. Bellin nearly died on March 22nd, 2016, in a terrorist attack.

With some luck and help, he survived and, after 13 surgeries, kept his legs. Six years later, he did the Ironman Triathlon of Hawaii as a disabled athlete.

Filmmakers worldwide share your stories that capture the essence of athleticism in its purest form. Be a part of the celebration of the indomitable spirit of athletes.

Submit your film: The festival is open to all formats, from authentic documentaries to awe-inspiring shorts, original features, comedies, animations, experimental films, and brand films.

Join the festival: Subscribe to the film festival’s newsletter and follow The Athletic Coup on Instagram @athleticcoup.

Film submission information at coupfilmfest.com