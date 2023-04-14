Industries

Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations Season 2 launches

14 Apr 2023
A refreshed, revitalised and recharged Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations Season 2 has been launched by Castle Milk Stout.
Image supplied. A refreshed, revitalised and recharged Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations Season 2 has been launched by Castle Milk Stout. Left to right: Solomon Ashoms, Dr Khehlelezi, Rorisang Thandekiso, Bishop Joshua Maponga, Jackie Phamotse
Image supplied. A refreshed, revitalised and recharged Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations Season 2 has been launched by Castle Milk Stout. Left to right: Solomon Ashoms, Dr Khehlelezi, Rorisang Thandekiso, Bishop Joshua Maponga, Jackie Phamotse

The series returned to Mzansi Magic on Thursday, 13 April 2023.

Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations was launched in 2022 as a platform that gives vocal and influential local personalities the opportunity to share their genuine life experiences surrounding various unexplored topics and discuss what others deem as taboo subjects on “Blackness”.

We want to inspire Africans to be bold and openly discussed censored subjects on ‘African-ness’ and ‘blackness,’” says Khensani Mkhombo, brand manager for Castle Milk Stout.

Controversial points of conversation

The new season will dive into controversial points of conversation, such as Black spirituality, Black pride, Black mental health, Black love, Black storytelling and Black success.

Season 2 will introduce some new twists as each topic will be discussed over two episodes with viewers’ opinions and questions incorporated into the conversations.

“As a purpose - and people - driven brand, we go beyond simply selling products and have stepped up to the challenge of leveraging the power of our brand to use it as a platform where Africans can educate themselves about their origins and encourage them to become promoters of their culture,” says Mkhombo.

Image supplied. Castle Milk Stout's four-part Black Conversation series, in partnership with Mzansi Magic, premiered on 20 October 2022
#BehindtheCampaign: Castle Milk Stout's Don't Fear Black, Savour it

By 24 Oct 2022

Black spirituality

Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations Season 2 will kick off with a conversation around Black Spirituality, led by philanthropist, writer and social activist, Jackie Phamotse, who will be joined by a panel of diverse personalities from different backgrounds with unique cultures and experiences to share.

Black pride

Black Pride will interrogate how black people embrace their blackness in a Westernised society by exploring intelligence and beauty standards.

Celeste Ntuli, one of the episode’s panellists, has been vocal and intentional about black pride and embodies the acceptance of blackness through her comedy and in her everyday life.

Black mental health

Sophie Ndaba, a respected public figure, who has struggled with her own mental health will explore Black Mental Health in the black community.

Black love

Tbose and Mapaseka Mokwele, who have been married for over 20 years, will unpack the evolution of Black Love in modern society and the issues they face in the black community as a black couple.

Black storytelling

In black storytelling, Desire Markgraaf, executive producer at Bomb Productions, and well-known actor, Sello Maake ka Ncube, provide context as to why black stories are not represented accurately, and are not told by actual Africans who hold the truth of the experiences faced by African people.

Black success

Lastly, Bonginkosi Dlamini, affectionately known as Zola 7, joins the conversation to share his journey to Black Success.

“While we acknowledge the evolution and progression of culture to adjust to modern society, we wanted to inspire Africans to rediscover and reinvent their African traditions and culture in a modern world,” says Mkhombo.

Black Conversations is a platform that addresses unthinkable and uncomfortable conversations in our society, and we hope they can make an important role in re-inventing and progressing modern culture,” adds Mkhombo

