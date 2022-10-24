Industries

    #BehindtheCampaign: Castle Milk Stout's Don't Fear Black, Savour it

    24 Oct 2022
    Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
    Castle Milk Stout's four-part Black Conversation series, in partnership with Mzansi Magic, premiered on 20 October 2022.
    Image supplied. Castle Milk Stout's four-part Black Conversation series, in partnership with Mzansi Magic, premiered on 20 October 2022
    Image supplied. Castle Milk Stout's four-part Black Conversation series, in partnership with Mzansi Magic, premiered on 20 October 2022

    Savouring and embracing black

    Castle Milk Stout has always been a brand that inspires Africans to embrace their “Africanness” explains Castle Milk Stout brand manager Khensani Mkhombo. “Our research showed that many young people were averse to trialling Castle Milk Stout because of its dark black liquid.”

    Mkhombo says that as a brand hey delved into this further and discovered that the colour black, because of the negative connotations tied to it, is often feared by many people. “It was this realisation that led us to undertake a journey that would celebrate and decode black and in essence make our liquid more appealing to try.”

    The Don’t Fear Black, Savour it campaign was born. “Here we talk about and celebrate blackness without holding back,” says Mkhombo.

    But it meant that they would need to tackle black conversations that are normally feared and show that although complex in nature, black has a lot of elements to savour and embrace. “Just like Castle Milk Stout, black is rich, bold, smooth and different and is not something to fear,” says Mkhombo.

    “This is what informed the format chosen for this campaign,” adds Mkhombo.

    “We wanted to lay out the foundation of the campaign by making black more approachable through telling the story of Inkunzi Emnyama as Castle Milk Stout is affectionately known as, and then decoding complex and predominantly feared black conversations to tackle these head on and speak about them openly, showing there is nothing to fear about black, but everything to savour and enjoy,” explains Mkhombo.

    Bringing the campaign ‘alive’ for the brand

    Tshepo Mogorosi, creative director, at Joe Pulbic United, the agency responsible for the campaign, says that when the brief came from the brand, it was a challenging one. “We not only had to think about how to bring to life an impactful intrinsic campaign that would drive trial of Castle Milk Stout, but also tackle the negative connotations tied to the colour black which is also the colour of the liquid.”

    However, Mogorosi says the insights were very clear. “As an agency we wanted to captivate people and ensure we do this in the most authentic way possible because that is what Castle Milk Stout is all about, embracing your Africaness.”

    To bring this campaign alive they had to start at the beginning and go back to their roots. “We did this by coming up with a TVC that poses thought-provoking questions such as: “When did you start fearing black?” and “When did you stop embracing, Inkunzi Emnyama (Black Bull) within?”.

    Mogorosi says the questions were deliberate. “They were in an effort to get people thinking about why black is feared in the first place, and that in each of us there is Inkunzi Emnyama within, which represents strength and bravery.”

    Following this, they then launched the Black Conversation series in partnership with Mzansi magic. “This brings to life a series of conversations that tackle some of the most feared conversations about blackness,” says Mogorosi.

    A liquid inspiration

    Mogorosi adds that Castle Milk Stout liquid is the inspiration behind this campaign. “Through our TVC, conversations and Castle Milk Stout liquid experiences, we hope to inspire people to savour the richness of Castle Milk Stout.”

    The first episode delved deeper into the concept of cancel culture and the negative connotations attributed to “Black Twitter”.“We are looking forward to engaging all South Africans on the addressed topics, and are welcoming to the differing opinions that are shared by the cast, viewers and anyone else who has wanted to discuss these topics, with the utmost respect and without the fear of being misrepresented or unfairly judged," says Mkhombo.

    The series features South African opinion leaders and media personalities such as Celeste Ntuli, Mthokozisi “Mablerh” Cele, Dineo Ranaka, Ayabonga Cawe and Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo to name a few.

    The series launched with an event that featured thought-provoking conversations through a panel discussion consisting of Mkhombo, Mogorosi and Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer, Joe Public United as well as executive producer at Passion-Lane, Musa Khumal.

    Castle Milk Stout calls for African spirituality and tradition to be nationally recognised through Ancestors Day
    Castle Milk Stout calls for African spirituality and tradition to be nationally recognised through Ancestors Day

    Issued by MSports Marketing 28 Apr 2022

    Credits

    • Castle Milk Stout Brand - SAB:

      • Brand director: Castle Milk Stout Wendy Bedforth, Brand manager: Castle Milk Stout Khensani Mkhombo.

    • Creative Agency: Joe Public United

      • Creative director Tshepo Mogorosi, Creative director Tshepo Tumahole, Group chief creative officer Pepe Marais, Chief creative officer Xolisa Dyeshana, MD Khuthala Gala-Holten, Executive creative director Martin Schlumpf, Business unit director Lerato Molele, Account director Lwandile Nkuhlu, Account manager Bokang Taoana, TV producer Tanja Rae.

    • Black Conversations Series

      • Castle Milk Stout brand manager: Khensani Mkhombo, Creative director: Tshepo Mogorosi, Creative director: Tshepo Tumahole, Executive producer: Musa Khumalo, Series producers: Njabulo “ILLA N” Phekani, Eddie Maphophe, Production manager: Bennie Khomo, Production coordinator: Nonhlanhla Mncwabe, Office manager: Pila Pelo, Director: Malope Makola, Creative director: Kudakwashe Mpambawashe, Content director: Tsholofelo Semenya, Director of photography: Willie Burger, Camera operators: Kudeni Masala, Gomotso Morobe, Mark Dube, Camera assistant: Katleho Ramatlo, Sound: Liezl Durand, Sifiso Thwala, Sound assistant: Phumzile Hanyane, Gaffer chief: Zungu, Gaffer assist/ Best boy: Tumelo Hendrick, DIT: Nomusa Ngcobo, Make-up artist: Nomsa Ngoma, Make-up assistant: Busisiwe Nxusa, Wardrobe assistant: Tondani Ragwala, Art/ Props master: Thomas Modutlwa, Catering: Naledi Sedite.

    • Post-Production

      • Post-production facilities: Lacuna Creative Studios, head of operations: Motlalepule Kwatlhai, Business operations: Loatile Baiphapele, Post-production producer: Kudakwashe Mpabawashe, Offline editor: Malope Makola, Online editor: Kudakwashe Mpabawashe, Graphics: Kabelo “Kabyaza” Letlape, Colourist: Neo Ntombela, Subtitles: Neo Ntombela, Final mix: Ofentse Nxumalo, Location: Artivist/ Untitled Basement.

    • For Channel

      • Promo scheduler: Kwezi Tube, Presentation schedulers: Zanele Gama, Zanele Mdlalose, Marry Mongoyi, Presentation scheduling manager: Nompumelelo Thusini, Scheduling specialist: Nothando Khumalo, Content coordinator: Inga Ndzabe, Production accountant: Akhona Njoloza, PR & publicity: Irvin Pooe, Lucky Mangela, Marketing: Gugu Sibeko, Palesa Maneli, Senior manager: scheduling & planning: Asamela Tom, Senior manager: PR & publicity: Kgaugelo Mabye, Commissioning editor: Kabelo Moremi, Senior manager: reality & entertainment: Lerato Moruti, Group executive head of marketing: Zintle Botha, Channel director: Shirley Adonisi CEO: MNet: Nomsa Philiso.

    • PR Agency

      • Msports Marketing
    Danette Breitenbach
    Danette Breitenbach's articles

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
    Read more: advertising, branding, Castle Milk Stout, Joe Public United, Danette Breitenbach, Tshepo Mogorosi

