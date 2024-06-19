Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations returns for S4

Castle Milk Stout has announced the return of the thought-provoking series, Black Conversations. Now in its fourth installment, this platform continues to push boundaries by facilitating candid discussions on topics that are often overlooked or considered taboo within African communities.

Black Conversations Season 4 cast. Image supplied

Since its inception in 2022, Black Conversations has garnered critical acclaim for its uncompromising exploration of diverse narratives surrounding African identity, culture, and lived experiences.

Previous seasons have delved into themes such as Black Spirituality, Black Mental Health, Black Pride, Black Storytelling, Black Success, and Black Love, sparking engaging dialogues and fostering a deeper understanding of the multifaceted nature of blackness.

For Season 4, Castle Milk Stout has assembled a remarkable lineup of personalities, thought leaders, and cultural ambassadors to unpack a range of pertinent subjects.

From preserving African languages and exploring the nuances of Black Beauty to examining the complexities of the Black Family and unpacking the evolution of Black Culture.

"At Castle Milk Stout, we recognise the importance of providing a platform for open and honest conversations that celebrate and preserve the richness of African traditions," says Khwezi Vika, Castle Milk Stout marketing manager.

"Through Black Conversations, we aim to inspire Africans to rediscover and embrace the multifaceted aspects of their heritage while navigating the complexities of the modern world."

Season 4 of Black Conversations will feature an impressive roster of guests, including renowned personalities such as Lebo Mashile, DJ Sbu, Ndabe Myeza, Abba, Stogie T, Connie Chiume, Smash Afrika, Banele Rewo, Nimrod Nkosi, Lillian Dube, Moshe Ndiki, Lemii Loco, Priddy Ugly, Gogo WeSthembu, Dineo Ranaka, Samkelo Ndlovu, Kevi Kev, and Jesse Suntele.

These influential voices will bring their unique perspectives and insights to the table, fostering thought-provoking discussions and challenging societal norms.

Black Conversations Season 4 will premiere on Thursday, 13 June 2024, at 21:30 on Mzansi Magic with subsequent episodes airing weekly.