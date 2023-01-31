An industry first: The Nedbank IMC and Effie Awards SA join hands

In an industry first The Nedbank IMC and the Effie Awards South Africa (The Effies) will partner this year with the two industry events coming together on 15 September.

Nedbank IMC Conference, a marketing conference in Africa, will serve as the Effies summit with the awards ceremony held in the evening following the conclusion of the conference. The Effies recognise and award marketing effectiveness.

With the collaboration of two heavyweight industry summits, the combined focus is to significantly extend reach into Africa, with a longer-term vision for the event to be bigger and more inclusive, possibly incorporating other industry awards and activities.

Attendees will experience one hard-hitting day of 15-minute relevant insights into marketing and advertising, followed by the showcasing and recognition of the most effective campaigns of 2023.

Highlighting the value of marketing

“As the lead sponsor for the Nedbank IMC and a sponsor of the Effie Awards South Africa, Nedbank is proud to support the communications industry and highlight the immense value of marketing,” says Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank group executive: marketing and corporate affairs.

“The partnership between the Nedbank IMC and Effie South Africa will bring marketers and agencies closer together, showcasing the importance of effectiveness and presenting innovative marketing insight on a platform that will serve to enhance and positively grow the industry in South Africa and beyond,” she adds.

Promoting insights for effective marketing

“I am excited about the partnership with the ACA/Effies as we constantly strive to promote insights for effective marketing. Having the Effies Awards after the conference means that delegates can get the insights at the Nedbank IMC and see how winners apply them effectively at the Effies,” says Dale Hefer – CEO Integrated Marketing Council (IMC).

“By joining forces with Effies, the result will be a bigger chance to better deliver a conference and awards ceremony that upskills, celebrates and showcases the most effective marketing possible,” she adds.

Collaboration: key for business success

“The Effies are about leading, inspiring and championing the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness,” says Karabo Songo, ACA Chair.

“It is exciting to bring together Nedbank IMC and Effies - two premier programmes. There is complete alignment between the two as both champion the business case for marketing, and for marketing to claim its rightful seat at the table.”

Songo adds that collaboration is key for business success, and ultimately within the broader marketing and communications awards and industry events space too.

“We know that collaboration between agency and client leads to great success, and we anticipate the same with this new partnership. We are excited to see how the insights gleaned from the conference will play out in the work that delivers successfully on business objectives.”

Marketing: Up close and personal

This year’s theme for both events is Marketing. Up Close & Personal, and will allow delegates and attendees to get an up-close insight of industry trends without the waffle and sales pitches. The theme enables the seamless incorporation of a diverse range of relevant topics

Next generation of talent

It is also about the next generation of talent. “We (the IMC) have provided eight bursaries and made a quarter of a million rand in attendance value available to students,” adds Hefer.

Furthermore, the Effies supports the industry’s future leaders by contributing to the upliftment of youth through the awarding of bursaries with a total of 15 bursaries awarded in the first two years of the programme in South Africa.