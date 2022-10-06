Adfocus Awards finalists announced!

The Adfocus Awards shortlist for 2022 has been announced.

Faheem Chaudhry, partner and MD of M&C Saatchi Abel and this year’s Adfocus Awards chairperson said, “The final round of judging was a day of robust debate, discussion and analysis.”

“Despite global macro challenges, local economic challenges, and a fair number of industry challenges, the top agencies demonstrated how they were able to imagine, innovate and ultimately grow their businesses and those of their clients dramatically,” he continued.

The finalists for the 2022 AdFocus Awards are:

Small Agency of the Year

Duke

Rapt Creative

Think Creative

Medium Agency of the Year

No finalists are announced for this category as there was a clear winner significantly ahead that will be announced on the night.

Large Agency of the Year

Grey

Joe Public United

M&C Saatchi Abel

TBWA Hunt Lascaris

VMLY&R

Public Relations Agency of the Year

Eclipse Communications

Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants

Razor PR - an M&C Saatchi company

Specialist Agency of the Year

Levergy - M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment

MscSports

Group of the Year

M&C Saatchi Abel Group

TBWA Group

Partnership of the Year

Joe Public United and Nedbank

TBWA South Africa and MTN

TBWA South Africa and Spar

African Impact Award

Grey

TBWA South Africa

Adaptability

Grey

Happy Friday

Transformation Award

Nahana Communications Group

Yellowwood

Network Media Agency of the Year

No finalists are announced for this category as there was a clear winner significantly ahead that will be announced on the night.

Digital Agency and Independent Media Agency

There were no category finalists in the Digital Agency of the Year or Independent Media Agency of the Year as the jury felt that no entrants met the minimum threshold. As a result, no awards will be given in these categories this year.

According to Chaudhry, “The rate of growth some agencies enjoyed was exceptional, as was the level of the product being produced by them while their efforts to drive transformation, diversity and inclusion through their organisations was admirable.”

What was also very encouraging, he adds, was the massive increase in entries this year, further proving just how good a year some agencies had, despite challenging conditions.

The winners of the 2022 AdFocus Awards will be announced on 30 November.