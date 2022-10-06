Industries

    Adfocus Awards finalists announced!

    6 Oct 2022
    The Adfocus Awards shortlist for 2022 has been announced.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Faheem Chaudhry, partner and MD of M&C Saatchi Abel and this year’s Adfocus Awards chairperson said, “The final round of judging was a day of robust debate, discussion and analysis.”

    “Despite global macro challenges, local economic challenges, and a fair number of industry challenges, the top agencies demonstrated how they were able to imagine, innovate and ultimately grow their businesses and those of their clients dramatically,” he continued.

    Image supplied. 2022 AdFocus chair Faheem Chaudhry (right) with 2020/21 AdFocus jury chair, Tumi Rabanye (centre) and Rob Rose, FM editor (left)
    FM AdFocus Awards announce 2022 jury, extend deadline

    26 Aug 2022

    The finalists for the 2022 AdFocus Awards are:

    Small Agency of the Year

    • Duke
    • Rapt Creative
    • Think Creative

    Medium Agency of the Year

    No finalists are announced for this category as there was a clear winner significantly ahead that will be announced on the night.

    Large Agency of the Year

    • Grey
    • Joe Public United
    • M&C Saatchi Abel
    • TBWA Hunt Lascaris
    • VMLY&R

    Public Relations Agency of the Year

    • Eclipse Communications
    • Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    • Razor PR - an M&C Saatchi company

    Specialist Agency of the Year

    • Levergy - M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment
    • MscSports

    Group of the Year

    • M&C Saatchi Abel Group
    • TBWA Group

    Partnership of the Year

    • Joe Public United and Nedbank
    • TBWA South Africa and MTN
    • TBWA South Africa and Spar

    African Impact Award

    • Grey
    • TBWA South Africa

    Adaptability

    • Grey
    • Happy Friday

    Transformation Award

    • Nahana Communications Group
    • Yellowwood

    Network Media Agency of the Year

    No finalists are announced for this category as there was a clear winner significantly ahead that will be announced on the night.

    Digital Agency and Independent Media Agency

    There were no category finalists in the Digital Agency of the Year or Independent Media Agency of the Year as the jury felt that no entrants met the minimum threshold. As a result, no awards will be given in these categories this year.

    According to Chaudhry, “The rate of growth some agencies enjoyed was exceptional, as was the level of the product being produced by them while their efforts to drive transformation, diversity and inclusion through their organisations was admirable.”

    What was also very encouraging, he adds, was the massive increase in entries this year, further proving just how good a year some agencies had, despite challenging conditions.

    The winners of the 2022 AdFocus Awards will be announced on 30 November.

    Read more: advertising, branding, Grey, TBWA, M&C Saatchi Abel, AdFocus Awards, marketing awards, Joe Public United, pr and communications, Duke, Faheem Chaudhry, Eclipse Communications, RAPT Creative

