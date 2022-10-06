NYF Radio Awards open for entries

New York Festivals (NYF) has announced that the 2023 Radio Awards competition is open for entries.

New York Festivals Radio Awards' 65-year legacy provides a showcase to celebrate world-class storytellers from around the globe. The competition honours creative innovation and excellence in broadcast and audio content across all genres and platforms.

“Journalists today are finding new ways to keep viewers informed and engaged in our ever-changing and interconnected world. Here at New York Festivals, we want to be able to amplify their dedication with categories tailored for those purposes,” said Rose Anderson, VP and executive director, New York Festivals Radio Awards.

“Along with stories that show how individual actions can change the world and the ability of the human spirit to triumph over adversity,” Anderson continued.

In keeping pace with global and industry-wide trends, New York Festivals Radio Awards has added two additional categories that reflect the evolving industry.

Documentary categories award in-depth storytelling explored through sound with a distinctive point of view. New categories for 2023 include Investigative Journalism and Best Nonfiction Series.

The 2023 Storytellers Gala will take place at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas on 18 Aprile 2023. Radio Award winners will have access to the multi-day event taking place from 15 April 2023 to 19 April 2023.

New York Festivals Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honour the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community.

New York Festivals invites award-winning industry leaders from around the world to become members of its Radio Awards grand jury. The 2023 grand jury will be recruited in the coming weeks. Those jurors will include some of the world’s recognisable voices and captivating content producers in the radio industry. Entries are judged on production values, creativity, content presentation, direction, writing, achievement of purpose, and audience suitability.

All Entries in NYF’s 2023 Radio Awards will be judged by the NYF grand jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe. Award-winning entries will be showcased on the Radio Awards winners gallery.

The entry deadline for the 2023 Radio Awards competition is 21 January 2023. To enter, go here.