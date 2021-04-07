gfknewron 2.0: Exciting new features to boost product revenue and take market share

This month, we uncover the heroes behind the brands that millions of South Africans take into their homes and hearts every day. We find out more from Terri Verhoeven, senior operations manager at Big Concerts, about managing such a well-known SA company and navigating and surviving the devastating effects of Covid-19.ByRuth Cooper
AI-enabled features give better predictions at speed in highly unpredictable landscapes
Up to now, brands have had to spend 80% of their time sorting through the reams of market data, leaving just 20% of their time for the critical decision-making off the back of that data. gfknewron has flipped that around. Driven by powerful AI that is continuously validated by GfK’s experts, it gives instant access to GfK’s independent, predictive analytics for tech consumer goods across 27 countries – and counting. Clients are using gfknewron to cut through the market noise and find signals that show what is coming.
The latest features in a continuing path of upgrades now help GfK’s clients improve their marketing and trade spend, and inject a significantly improved KPI-driven drumbeat into their commercial organisations. Recently launched additional features include identifying the premium that consumers are willing to pay for one product over a similar one, plus a built-in simulator that tests the optimal price for a product promotion. Additionally, AI-enabled rolling forecasts deliver information that supports critical decisions around stock order and allocation, and users can now flip seamlessly between sales analytics (what people are buying) and a new section displaying consumer insights (why people are buying), all within one solution.
Peter Feld, GfK CEO
Peter Feld, GfK’s CEO, states: “gfknewron 2.0 is a milestone in our transformation into a provider of AI-enabled intelligence ‘at your fingertips’, together with consultancy, within tech consumer goods. Over the past two years, we have worked hand in hand with our clients to create a revolutionary tool ready to propel growth for our clients. Launching at a time when worldwide disruption has torn up normal market patterns, many of our top clients are already using it to see what’s coming and move fast in taking decisions for sustainable business growth.”
Kriti Sharma, VP Product for gfknewron, adds: “From predicting future market trends to understanding consumer behaviour and needs, gfknewron has become the trusted, AI-powered companion for brands, helping them make these important decisions. With 20,000 recommendations generated each week, every gfknewron user is now able to predict what’s next for pricing strategies, competitor landscape and consumer touchpoint - with ‘explain-ability’ embedded in our AI experience.”
Powerful new features in gfknewron 2.0
The latest round of new features added to gfknewron include:
AI-enabled forecasting: An objective, rolling short-term forecast on which to make decisions with confidence about critical stock order and allocation. Designed to help sales and key account managers maximise near-term sales and minimise over/under stock situations.
Revenue premium: measures the premium that consumers are willing to pay for one product over another similar choice, versus your competitors. Based on factors as diverse as how consumers view your brand, feature differentiation, the promotions you run, even the terms of the warranty. It helps teams define and manage their strategy for profitable growth.
Price promotion planner: An interactive feature that finds the optimal promotional price for your model and shows what impact a promotion will have, both on your models’ sales and your competitors’. It helps teams plan promotions to maximise revenue and take share from key competitors.
Brand and marketing intelligence: brings consumer sentiment and perception into the same platform as sales analytics. It helps brands understand the competitor landscape to drive higher conversion of shoppers – identifying purchase drivers and the most impactful marketing touchpoints across the category.
Global summary: An at-a-glance, powerful overview of your performance across all your key markets and product groups. It helps senior executives quickly identify the most pressing risks and success stories, and better manage the teams working in each market.
gfknewron is a digital solution that delivers AI-powered market, brand and consumer intelligence, together with predictive recommendations that put you in front of the rest. It connects all the relevant sales and consumer data across your global product portfolio into an easy-to-use, customised, intelligent solution that enables you to react, plan, predict, pivot and win. With gfknewron, what happens next is in your hands.
