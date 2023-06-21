Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- CRM and Direct Marketing Manager Cape Town
- Agency Lead Centurion
- Digital / Online Campaign Manager Johannesburg North
- Campaign Coordinator Cape Town
- Senior Trade Marketing Manager Johannesburg
- Experienced Model Booker (Agent) Cape Town
- B2B Marketing Consultant George
- Senior Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
- Junior Copywriter and Proofreader Cape Town
- Email Marketing Specialist Johannesburg
NIQ unveils winners of the 8th Annual NIQ Design Impact Awards
NielsenIQ is pleased to announce the recipients of the eighth annual NIQ Design Impact Awards for the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry.
The global competition recognises and celebrates best-in-class package redesigns, and the business impacts they make for their companies. This year’s winners include brands that delivered innovative and creative packaging with design concepts that reflected brand vision while supporting the shopper journey.
Following the review of over 100 submissions, the NielsenIQ team used the company’s proprietary Retail Measurement Sales (RMS) data to identify brands demonstrating increase in sales after launch of updated package designs. In addition to evaluating RMS data, NielsenIQ experts evaluated the package redesigns for alignment with pack principles and also role fulfillment across the shopper journey. The results unveiled 18 winners across various CPG categories with excellent designs and a measurable increase in sales.
“We are so excited to be back with the NIQ Design Impact Awards. We spend our days helping clients maximize the impact of their packaging design. Here is the opportunity to really step back and celebrate the power that great packaging holds and the companies that have done it well.” said Andrea Fraboni, vice president and global leader of Pack and Design Solutions at NielsenIQ.
The winners of the 8th Annual NielsenIQ Design Impact Awards* are:
- Arctic Gardens (parent company: Nortera Foods)
- Amy’s Family Size Entrées (parent company: Amy’s Kitchen)
- Stone Delicious IPA (parent company: Sapporo-Stone)
- Tic Tac Mints (parent company: Ferrero)
- Kraft Mac & Cheese (parent company: Kraft Heinz)
- Fanta (parent company: The Coca-Cola Company)
- Guaraná Antarctica Zero (parent company: AMBEV, AB-Inbev)
- Love, Nala (parent company: Love, Nala)
- Aurora (parent company: Aurora Alimentos Cooperativa)
- Kleenex (parent company: Kimberly-Clark)
- Know & Love (parent company: Southeastern Grocers)
- Status Deodorant (parent company: Tiger Brands Limited)
- Arm & Hammer Light Laundry In-Wash Scent Boosters (parent company: Church & Dwight)
- Natuê Snacks (parent company: Natuê Brazil)
- Schwip Schwap (parent company: PepsiCo)
- Sadia Full Meals (parent company: Sadia)
- Plantê Biscuits (parent company: Plantê AZ Food)
- Ovomaltine (parent company: Nestlé or Cargill or R. Twinning and Company Limited)
To learn more, sign up for our global webinar, being held 8 April 2025, at 10am. Click on the links below to register for the event.
APAC: April 8, 10 am Singapore time – click here.
EMEA: April 8, 10 am Central Europe time – click here.
NA: April 8, 10 am ET – click here.
Explore our package design research solutions, the NielsenIQ Design Impact Award, and learnings from this year’s winners.
About NIQ
NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behaviour and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world’s population and more than $7.2tn in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights, delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms, NIQ delivers the Full View™. For more information, please visit www.niq.com.
© 2025 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.
*All products and company names are trademarks of their respective holders. No affiliation or endorsement is expressed or implied.
- NIQ unveils winners of the 8th Annual NIQ Design Impact Awards27 Mar 12:52
- NIQ State of Retail: South African consumers shift to value as economic pressures persist11 Mar 09:47
- Omnichannel retail in 2025: The boundaries between digital and physical shopping continue to crumble11 Feb 12:56
- NIQ Retail Barometer: South Africans spend R214bn on FMCG and durable goods in Q3 202422 Nov 12:12
- State of the Retail Nation Q3: Consumer confidence starts to recover ahead of Black Friday08 Nov 09:48
Related
Mid-year Consumer Outlook for South Africa shows ‘financial polarisation’ between consumers 8 Oct 2024 UAE shoppers spent $3.8bn on FMCG and tech and durables in Q2 2024 10 Sep 2024 Insights into the Gulf Cooperation Council, UAE and Saudi Arabia shopping behaviour 4 Sep 2024 NielsenIQ integrates consumer panel and retail measurement data into its NIQ Discover platform 25 Jul 2024 Consumer preferences evolve in 2024 - Consumer Outlook 2024 14 May 2024 Get on top of your finances with this free budgeting course 21 Jun 2023