NIQ unveils winners of the 8th Annual NIQ Design Impact Awards

The global competition recognises and celebrates best-in-class package redesigns, and the business impacts they make for their companies. This year’s winners include brands that delivered innovative and creative packaging with design concepts that reflected brand vision while supporting the shopper journey.

Following the review of over 100 submissions, the NielsenIQ team used the company’s proprietary Retail Measurement Sales (RMS) data to identify brands demonstrating increase in sales after launch of updated package designs. In addition to evaluating RMS data, NielsenIQ experts evaluated the package redesigns for alignment with pack principles and also role fulfillment across the shopper journey. The results unveiled 18 winners across various CPG categories with excellent designs and a measurable increase in sales.

“We are so excited to be back with the NIQ Design Impact Awards. We spend our days helping clients maximize the impact of their packaging design. Here is the opportunity to really step back and celebrate the power that great packaging holds and the companies that have done it well.” said Andrea Fraboni, vice president and global leader of Pack and Design Solutions at NielsenIQ.

The winners of the 8th Annual NielsenIQ Design Impact Awards* are:

Arctic Gardens (parent company: Nortera Foods)



(parent company: Nortera Foods) Amy’s Family Size Entrées (parent company: Amy’s Kitchen)



(parent company: Amy’s Kitchen) Stone Delicious IPA (parent company: Sapporo-Stone)



(parent company: Sapporo-Stone) Tic Tac Mints (parent company: Ferrero)



(parent company: Ferrero) Kraft Mac & Cheese (parent company: Kraft Heinz)



(parent company: Kraft Heinz) Fanta (parent company: The Coca-Cola Company)



(parent company: The Coca-Cola Company) Guaraná Antarctica Zero (parent company: AMBEV, AB-Inbev)



(parent company: AMBEV, AB-Inbev) Love, Nala (parent company: Love, Nala)



(parent company: Love, Nala) Aurora (parent company: Aurora Alimentos Cooperativa)



(parent company: Aurora Alimentos Cooperativa) Kleenex (parent company: Kimberly-Clark)



(parent company: Kimberly-Clark) Know & Love (parent company: Southeastern Grocers)



(parent company: Southeastern Grocers) Status Deodorant (parent company: Tiger Brands Limited)



(parent company: Tiger Brands Limited) Arm & Hammer Light Laundry In-Wash Scent Boosters (parent company: Church & Dwight)



(parent company: Church & Dwight) Natuê Snacks (parent company: Natuê Brazil)



(parent company: Natuê Brazil) Schwip Schwap (parent company: PepsiCo)



(parent company: PepsiCo) Sadia Full Meals (parent company: Sadia)



(parent company: Sadia) Plantê Biscuits (parent company: Plantê AZ Food)



(parent company: Plantê AZ Food) Ovomaltine (parent company: Nestlé or Cargill or R. Twinning and Company Limited)

