    NielsenIQ integrates consumer panel and retail measurement data into its NIQ Discover platform

    Issued by NIQ and GfK – an NIQ Company
    25 Jul 2024
    25 Jul 2024
    NielsenIQ (NIQ) announced the integration of consumer panel and retail measurement data into its NIQ Discover platform, providing retailers and brands the Full View™ on a single platform. NIQ Discover enhances the client experience by leveraging a new cloud-based architecture and aggregation engine that provides faster data access and greater user flexibility.
    Kerith Botha, SA Consumer Panel Product Leader at NIQ
    Kerith Botha, SA Consumer Panel Product Leader at NIQ

    NIQ's Discover platform for consumer panel is set to transform the consumer insights landscape. With its advanced analytical models and always-on capabilities, NIQ is leading the way in delivering actionable insights. Clients can now enjoy a modern and intuitive interface that enhances their interaction with the platform, opening endless possibilities to analyse consumer behaviours to drive growth.

    Kerith Botha, SA consumer panel product leader at NIQ, said: “In early 2024, we introductd trip projection, a method that reduces bias from consumer panel data through statistical weighting of households and trips using retail measurement data. This new development to our NIQ Discover platform marks another milestone in our goal to deliver clients the Full View when it comes to market intelligence. By integrating consumer panel and retail measurement data into NIQ Discover we are providing our clients with a more comprehensive market view, enabling them to stay ahead of competitors. Additionally, we are currently updating our reporting to reflect the latest demographics across income, household size, age of main purchaser and Socio Economic Measures (SEMS).”

    Key benefits of NIQ Discover platform for consumer panel include:

    • Elevated user experience: On-demand insights unlocked through an intuitive and powerful visualisation experience, side-by-side with retail measurement data, enabling seamless, guided flows that cross complementary data sets.
    • Flexibility: Clients can build their own analyses and get results on-the-fly, opening a world of possibilities across different dimensions of people groups, facts, products, retailers, geographies, periods and demographics.
    • On-demand data: Access to advanced analytical models elevates the data analysis experience seamlessly within seconds. Clients can access key performance indicators like penetration in addition to more sophisticated analytical models like Super Shifting, Key Item Ranking, Assortment Optimiser and Portfolio Trial and Repeat.
    • Gen AI-driven insights through NIQ Ask Arthur: Consumer Panel on NIQ Discover enables users to leverage NIQ Ask Arthur, a groundbreaking Gen AI-driven tool, to aid in global search, streamline data analysis and facilitate informed decision-making.

    NIQ’s Consumer Panel Services (CPS) provides the most complete and clear view of today’s consumers across 23 markets. Some of the enhancements NIQ is making to its Consumer Panel include:

    • The best data: Delivering the full view of consumer behaviour across retail channels and brands with panel quality and coverage the industry trusts.
    • Expanded analytical capacity through industry-leading consumer experts who bring powerful insights to life, connecting NIQ’s retail measurement data, consumer panel and other NIQ offerings to drive growth for CPG and retailer clients.

    NIQ Discover for CPS provides an unparalleled user experience, delivering the best quality, the widest coverage, and most sophisticated analytics all in a single platform. It redefines the way clients can harness the analytical power of NIQ data and elevate insights to unprecedented heights.

    NIQ and GfK – an NIQ Company
    The world's leading consumer intelligence company.​

