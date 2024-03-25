Retail Sales
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ProvantageProduct of the Year South AfricaRogerwilcoJockey South AfricaLGHeineken BeveragesStilesSmart MediaMindful MastermindsInsight SurveyQuickEasy SoftwareMACmobileSappiOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Sales News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Insights into the Gulf Cooperation Council, UAE and Saudi Arabia shopping behaviour

    4 Sep 2024
    4 Sep 2024
    NielsenIQ reveals insights on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) shoppers as United Arab Emirates (UAE) shoppers are slightly more loyal to their brands versus Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and they will look for promotion of their brand choice.
    Photo by on
    Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

    The economic growth in both regions remains robust as in KSA the rate of inflation is still controlled, while in the UAE it is broad-based, driven by strong activity in the tourism, construction, and financial services sectors.

    The KSA market is showing flat performance in the first half of the year after a high base of last year while the UAE sees consumption-led growth.

    Promotion sensitivity

    While both UAE and KSA shoppers are highly promo-sensitive, UAE shoppers exhibit a slightly stronger inclination toward brand preference. This suggests that while promotions are influential, brand reputation and trust play a significant role in their purchasing decisions.

    KSA's higher promo intensity, coupled with increased efficiency, suggests that brands are strategically utilizing promotions to drive sales while minimizing costs. Temporary price reductions appear to be the dominant promo type.

    While the UAE has maintained a stable promo intensity, there has been a slight decline in efficiency. Temporary price reductions have become more prevalent in recent years, suggesting a shift in promotional strategies.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied
    click to enlarge

    Implications for brands and retailers

    Seventy-two percent of shoppers in UAE and 71% in KSA claim that they are willing to pay more for quality products as they care about quality. This number has increased +4 points vs a year ago which shows the demand from consumers to look for their needs where health and wellness was one of the priorities.

    Another important implication for brands and retailers is convenience. 63% of shoppers in UAE and 64% in KSA believe it is worth paying more for anything that saves time for them. More importantly, this number has gone up by almost +10 points vs a year ago. This validates the rise of smaller formats and E-commerce where these channels provide high convenience.

    FMCG segment

    Leading the UAE market fragmented between affordable brands & premium brands. Whereas the KSA market is skewed towards mainstream brands, and this is the growth engine.

    The FMCG market in KSA is characterised by a more concentrated mid-tier segment, leading to a decline in the number of brands. In contrast, the UAE market has witnessed brand growth, driven by the introduction of new brands and innovative premium offerings.

    Additionally, beverages, frozen food, and dairy consistently dominate the FMCG sector in both the UAE and KSA due to their essential nature, convenience, and rising consumer demand.
    Conversely, the decline in categories like home care, baby care, and paper products can be attributed to shifting lifestyles, and an increased preference for online channels.

    As per the recent census study conducted by NIQ, number of stores in HORECA (hotel, restaurant, cafe) has witnessed a drastic growth in four key cities in KSA. There has been growth in almost all HORECA channel types whereas Coffee & Tea shops is one of the fastest growing.

    In line with the increasing beverage consumption, this channel type grew by +67% in last 2-3 years. This clearly shows the changing lifestyle of Saudi consumers and increasing demand for these store types.

    Tech and durables segment

    The T&D market in the UAE and KSA is witnessing varied performance, with organised retail continuing to dominate as the leading shopping destination in both regions.

    Both markets have seen growth in the premium segment, KSA with 4% and UAE with 2% growth. Entry level segments observed similar growths. However, mainstream portfolios are facing challenges as consumers increasingly opt for value purchases or invest in aspirational brands.

    In KSA, the shift towards premium brands mirrors the trend observed in the UAE, where value-oriented players are experiencing double-digit growth, up 18% compared to the previous year.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied
    click to enlarge

    The T&D industry is experiencing exponential growth in both regions, with a notable increase in the number of active brands and products.

    In KSA, active brands and products have surged by 27%, while the UAE has seen a 28% rise, reflecting the industry's focus on capitalizing on emerging growth opportunities.

    Despite the growth in organized retail channels in the UAE, traditional trade remains significantly larger in KSA in terms of overall market value.

    However, independent retailers in the UAE TCG market are making substantial gains, signalling a shift in consumer preferences and heightened competition.

    As the T&D landscape evolves, businesses across the UAE and KSA continue to adapt, seeking to capture the growing demand for both premium and value-driven offerings.

    Read more: shopping behaviour, purchasing decisions, United Arab Emirates, NielsenIQ
    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz