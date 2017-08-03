Italtile Cape Town re-opens doors after future-facing transformation

Italtile Cape Town has officially re-opened its doors after over a year of redesign, rebuild and refurbishment to elevate its customer experience.

Image supplied

Plans for the showroom transformation were initially tabled in May 2023, at which juncture the design, build, fitout and project management teams plotted a pathway where the complex transformation could happen safely and seamlessly, without affecting or upsetting customers or interfering with trade.

As Italtile's marketing manager Nicole Russell puts it “... as you can imagine, this was no easy task, but each and every member of the team was committed to the success of the project”.

The showroom has seen small design adjustments over the years, beginning with a minor alteration in 2010, but this most recent project was executed at a much larger scale. It was, in fact, an entire overhaul and reimagination of the space, to bring the showroom in line with Italtile’s other new generation stores: Gaborone, Walmer, Umhlanga and Boksburg.

Image supplied

VPN Building Contractors – who have assisted the Italtile Group with a number of new builds and refurbs over the years – managed the structural renovation and remodelling, as well as tiling and painting.

Showroom design was conceptualised by Thor Consultants, trusted partners who have also been part of the core team involved in the redesign of various new generation showrooms.

Italtile brought shopfitters 369Corp on board, as they were responsible for the first Cape Town showroom refurb in 2010. The shopfitting team was given a month and a half to prepare. Work was divided into seven phases, to minimise disruption to Italtile’s operating hours. Completion was scheduled for 10 July 2024.

Image supplied

Dominique du Toit of 369Corp says“...worked extended hours without fail to achieve the deadlines each time without fail”.

As with all projects, on-site, real-time adjustments had to be handled, seamlessly, to keep the project on track, no matter what the setback. There were a good few challenges, du Toit notes, including “... the dismantling of the bulkhead and rigging above the Italtile sales team’s station during operation hours, which required the use of a cherry picker”.

Italtile management have kudos went to the Italtile Creative Team who developed all showroom signage and external communications with the support of Oscar Wessels and Jeandre Dyers of Blueprint Digital; showroom manager Moegamad Barssardien, and Paul Couzis, Italtile director, who held the reins and had total oversight of the project.

The re-opening of Italtile Cape Town’s future-facing, new-generation showroom in Northgate Estate, Brooklyn, represents another important milestone for the Italtile Group, and is proof of the company’s dynamic attitude and positive growth mindset in uncertain times.