Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The IAB SA Youth Action Council is announced

Issued by: IAB South Africa
The IAB SA is proud to announce the selected council members for the much valued IAB SA Youth Action Council, under the leadership of IAB SA member and GetSmarter social paid executive, Luzuko Tena.
The IAB SA Youth Action Council lead and selected council members provide an organising structure to increase engagement within the industry for under-30s, while bringing a fresh and different perspective to the IAB SA as a whole, by providing easier access to information and platforms of engagement, valuable collaboration with existing IAB SA Councils on deep-diving and solving existing strategic challenges, with an opportunity to ‘sit at the table’ with seasoned industry leaders at the highest level.

While the IAB SA Front Row initiative invites participation from industry students for those in the first few years of their career, the IAB SA Youth Action Council invites participation from those in the next stage of their career with an opportunity to discuss and address organisational and industry-wide shortfalls and solutions, to drive organisational strategy through next generation of leaders and the opportunity to understand how to attract and retain the top talent in our industry.

The IAB SA is thrilled to announce the following IAB SA members to the Y-Council:

Luzuko TenaPaid Social ExecutiveEducationGetSmarter
Maxinne MboweniCopywriterAgencyDigitas Liquorice
Terrique AlieDigital Marketing ExecPublisherPortal Publishing
Tshegofatso PhetlheArt DirectorAgencyM&C Saatchi
Brendan ZietsmanDigital Marketing and Media ManagerBrandFNB SA
Ruddy GatareBrand StrategyAgencyMachine_
Amy Hurle-HillSales Executive and AMPublisherArena Holdings
Gregory Leigh BooysenArt DirectorAgencyKing James SA
Nosipho MasekoCopywriterAgencyJoe Public United
Melissa KariukiProduct MarketingPlatformGoogle
Lesego ThomasDigital StrategistAgencyVMLY&R
Nicola Palesa AdolphJunior Strategic PlannerAgencyOgilvy SA

Similarly to the existing IAB SA councils, the IAB SA Youth Action Council will stand as its own entity with representation on the IAB SA Manco. It includes an additional component, where each member of the council will have the opportunity to sit on another relevant IAB SA council to collaborate and bring back relevant strategic challenges the IAB Youth Action Council can table and work on.

Luzuko Tena comments: "One of the pain points of a millennial in our industry is getting enough opportunity. In an industry that is finding it difficult to, not only transform, but be inclusive on all fronts, the Y-Council offers an opportunity to millennials within this space to be involved on levels it could've potentially taken them years to be part of."

Tena will also be working closely with IAB SA transformation lead Veli Ngubane, group managing director of Avatar, IAB SA transformation and education strategic pillar lead and IAB SA executive board member Dr Oupa Monamodi, as well as the leaders of the 12 current IAB SA councils and committees that represent the digital industry within the IAB SA, to co-develop and collaborate on projects where relevant and meaningful.

Veli Ngubane adds: "This is a significant moment for this new generation and for transformation in the industry. It’s symbolic that this council is announced on Youth Day, a day commemorating the brave contribution of the youth in fighting for lasting societal justice and change. The young people historically have been at the centre of all major developments in society and these youth announced today are no different in their purpose of effecting positive change."

The process to nominate industry leaders, across the various stakeholder sets, relevant to this marketing speciality, commenced in May 2020 with an invite to the IAB SA member and subscriber base alongside social media notifications. There will be a second nomination process in September, before the IAB SA AGM in October 2020 to build on the work the council has achieved to date. To join the IAB SA communication list to hear more about other industry committees, events and reports, please subscribe here: www.iabsa.net/newsletter_subscribe.

IAB South Africa's press office

IAB South AfricaThe IAB South Africa, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: GetSmarter, IAB SA

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz