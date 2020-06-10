Reshaping our future

While Covid-19 is causing havoc on the economy and our communities, it is instantaneously giving rise to consideration and innovation. Crisis has always been a driver of change, unlocking new ways of doing things. The question is, can we sustain these into the future?

'Hustle' is the most important word, when you building a business you are not having a party, it's about making sacrifices, pushing yourself beyond what you think you capable of achieving. You can't just dream success. Success will not happen with one massive event. Everybody wants a shortcut but there is no magic formula; it's all the small things we do every day that are compounding to success. A 'hustle' mindset will fast track the process.



'Value' is the second most important word. We get paid to bring value to the market place. You can have more than you've got because you become more than you are. Our clients are the essential component, so as a business it's key to provide them with fresh innovative solutions, added value and excellent service. Think of them as partners, find out what their tensions are.



'Resilience' mixed with a positive attitude. Everything is way faster today, therefore there is way more competition but there are also a lot more opportunities. So you have got to focus on selling the problem you solve to a wider spectrum of potential leads. Opportunities are abundant, all you have to do is look for them, but with that said, strong preparation/research is key before you start looking. Bottom line: if you don't fail you're not even trying.



'Be productive' instead of being busy, don't mistake movement for achievement. So, when you bring massive action to your plan, motivation will rise. Not the other way round.



'Proximity' is key to grow your network via different platforms. As an example, social media/digital has become key in marketing and communication, as it helps you connect with your customers, increase awareness about your brand and boost your leads and sales. Stay close to your customer.

Setting objectives requires making tough choices and addressing realities. Where is your business now? What are its strengths and weaknesses? Where do you want your business to go?Once you have decided what you want the business to look like, you can draw a roadmap and start setting objectives. Objectives are the mileposts to guide you and your employees on the way to building the business. Objectives are important because they convert visions into clear-cut measurable targets. Employees are very clear as to what they are expected to achieve and when.Offlimit Communications CEO Jerome Cohen, the strategic team and with our collective brain power, we worked twice harder during those time to seize the opportunity to not just reset the business but to re-shape our future. We will unpack our innovative measures to make sure to thrive as a business and once again position ourselves as market leaders. "We had the obvious choice between suffering or growing"Our OLC business strategy is all about clarity, planning and massive action. Here are a few steps to take in order to reinvent your business.With a strong 'can do' culture and a resilient type of mind set, a business and its' employees can only reach greater heights."A compelling future is the food on which our souls thrive." - Tony RobbinsWhat we focus on is what we will feel so if we want to feel safe during times like these, we need to focus on the future. To do so we have to work on a road map and gain clarity on how to action it all as this crisis will pass.We have to control the meaning of our environment to be able to control our emotions. If we see this situation as the end of it all, there will be very different output emotionally than if we see it and feel it as a new beginning.Businesses need to focus on what they have (instead of what's missing) asking themselves: "What we can do right now with it?" and that's how you inevitably move faster as a team, evolving for the greatest benefit of the business as a whole.