  • Former Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder in critical condition
    Spur Corporation's recently retired CEO, Pierre Van Tonder, is in critical condition in a Cape Town hospital after an apparent suicide attempt on Sunday.
  • MLA announces launch of Cape Town office
    Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable. Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
  • Kaya 959 gives away R1,000 an hour every hour in May
    After 12 years of being 'The Home of the Afropolitan', we are excited to introduce our latest evolution - Kaya 959. On the Street. On the Air. Our new brand identity is about highlighting Kaya 959 as a radio station for all. Issued by KAYA 959
Tractor Outdoor partners with Sunshine Cinema to increase access to African film in under-resourced communities

6 May 2021
Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor, one of South Africa's leading, independent outdoor media owners, recently partnered with Sunshine Cinema to host a free drive-in movie screening in Cape Town. The event aimed to highlight the need for safe cinema spaces in under-resourced communities, thus increasing access to quality films that showcase proudly African talent.
Photo credit: Mik Motala Photography

Sunshine Cinema, a solar powered media distribution network, leverages the power of film to drive engagement on key behavioural change topics. The network also aims to address the growing issue of youth unemployment by training young people to become media facilitators, equipping them with a mobile, solar cinema kit called The Sunbox. The Sunbox allows these media facilitators to screen films in their communities, sparking conversations and enriching the lives of citizens through art, while promoting active citizenship.

The debut event, hosted in partnership with the National Film and Video Foundation, saw two movies screened - Liyana and The Letter Reader - and was a fully-booked success, pathing the way for future screenings.

Says Zakithi Buthelezi, operations director at Sunshine Cinema: “In preparation for this event, we were seeking assistance from relevant contractors, who wanted to contribute positively to strengthening the fabric of broken societies and communities.

“As a renowned media owner, we decided to approach Tractor Outdoor to see if they could assist, and they responded instantly and said that they wanted to support our project.”

Photo credit: Mik Motala Photography

Leveraging its supplier network, Tractor built a sturdy screen to display the two films, at no cost.

“Through this partnership, we were able to show that public participation is at the heart of what we do, and this will help us expand our reach in the communities that need upliftment the most.”

This partnership with Sunshine Cinema is another initiative from Tractor Outdoor that aims to help the broader community, and also dovetails with the media owner’s recently launched #20in2021 SME Initiative. #20in21 pledges to assist businesses hardest hit by the pandemic through a much-needed marketing boost, helping them to increase sales and secure top of mind awareness.

Calling all SMEs: Outdoor media owner to give local businesses advertising boost to the tune of R8m

Submissions are now open for Tractor Outdoor's #20in21 SME Initiative...

Issued by Tractor Outdoor 13 Apr 2021


Says Simon Wall, CEO at Tractor: “For any business to succeed, the community in which it calls home needs to thrive. I am a firm believer in the need for social entrepreneurship, and the necessity for business and the broader industry to assist in the support of initiatives that address socio-economic challenges.”

About Tractor Outdoor:

Established almost two decades ago, Tractor Outdoor is a national out of home (OOH) media owner, which specialises in connecting brands to consumers through its network of traditional and digital inventory, as well as its transit networks and ambient platforms. Tractor Outdoor owns one of the largest digital OOH networks in South Africa, and is a member of Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC), Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
Read more: National Film and Video Foundation, Tractor Outdoor, film, The Letter Reader, cinema

