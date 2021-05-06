A modern-day mom - radio and TV personality Lee Duru

"Mother's Day is not really a day during which I focus on my role as a mum, but rather on that of my role as a daughter," says Algoa FM Breakfast Show presenter Lee Duru.

Lee Duru

“I dedicate special attention to my own mother,” says the multi-talented Duru, who has the lead role in a new sitcom and strives to strike a balance between her family and multiple professional lives.“My mother is the woman who laid the groundwork and set the tone for the type of parent I am today,” says Duru.“On Mother’s Day, I try to show extra gratitude and acknowledgment for all she has done for me.”“Every sacrifice made and every memory created. I find that I appreciate and understand it all that much more now that I am a mum myself,” says Duru.Speaking of herself as a mother, Duru manages her busy schedule with “a lot of family support”.“My husband, mum and sister help keep the wheels turning and, of course, I’d be nowhere without my diary, year planner and endless lists!”“Thankfully, my daughter Elah is now a fully-fledged teenager and so making lunches, sorting uniforms and packing bags is a thing of the past – although I do have to cast a guiding eye once in a while.”Duru says she is “strict” about personal and family time, and emphasises the importance of being selective and learning to say ‘no’ to certain invitations.“Most days start at 4.30am (depending on how many times I hit the snooze button)! At 6am, I co-host theand then from 9am, I could have anything from meetings, to admin or brunch with a friend lined up.”“My second work shift starts at around 4.30pm when I start preparing dinner for the family.”In between, Duru has ensured that, as a freelancer, she has multiple income streams.“I currently write for a TV show on SABC2 calledand am part of the development team for a docu-drama called“I’m also in front of the camera from time to time. In April, I started filming a sitcom in Johannesburg to be aired on Moja Love, where I play the lead character.“I am also an MC, a public speaker as well as a social media influencer with various campaigns lined up for the year.”Duru describes herself as an affectionate, protective, responsible and reliable mother.She says she is a “straight-shooter who tells it like it is and keeps it real”.Her approach to discipline is a combination of “old school” and modern. “While my father was very strict and gave me several hidings growing up - modern-day parenting now calls for us to confiscate devices and talking about feelings!”“My aim is and will always be to create a secure, nurturing home in which Elah can be spontaneous and feel loved.”